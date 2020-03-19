Valle baseball gets preseason ranking

STE. GENEVIEVE – With the hope of taking the field at some point this spring, the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its preseason team rankings.

Valle Catholic is the lone ranked squad from the MAAA, checking in at No. 8 in Class 2 on the heels of another state playoff appearance.

The Warriors, who posted a 22-6-1 record last year, saw their top two pitchers graduate. But multi-time all-state catcher Kyle Roth returns after hitting .412 with three home runs as a junior.

Teams landing No. 1 in the poll include St. Elizabeth (Class 1), Skyline (Class 2), Fatima (Class 3), Borgia (Class 4) and Willard (Class 5).

Ste. Genevieve is among the others receiving votes in Class 4 despite losing five all-conference players to graduation. The Dragons finished 22-5 last season, including a district title.

West County drew within one run of joining the Class 3 final four last season, but was snubbed on the ballots, even as all-state pitcher Dakota Dowd leads a crew of seven returning seniors

MAAA member schools have postponed all spring sports and activities until at least April 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first available day for competition was originally set for Friday.