TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. – A turnaround season for the Valley baseball has been filled with dramatic and unpredictable moments in close games.

After dancing on the edge of elimination several times late Monday night, the resilient Vikings hope to stamp their journey with a district championship.

Freshman third baseman Keller Loughary lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly during the 11th inning, and third-seeded Valley clawed back from five runs down early on to silence Principia 7-6.

Sophomore Ayden Sims combined with starter Colby Maxwell to post nine straight scoreless frames, allowing just in infield hit during that stretch, after the host Panthers had established a 6-1 lead.

Loughary also doubled while reaching base three times, and finished 2-for-4. Valley received 11 walks while the teams combined for just 11 hits over more than three hours of escalating intensity.

The Vikings completed their comeback with two runs in the top of the sixth, as Principia committed three errors following a leadoff walk to No. 9 batter and catcher Drew McClain.

Hayden Todd drew an errant throw while advancing to second base, allowing courtesy runner Kaiden Dickey to easily cross the plate. Maxwell followed with a tying ground out.

The next several innings turned into a riveting duel between relievers Parth Patel and Sims. And both openly expressed their satisfaction after escaping multiple jams.

Parth faced slightly less danger though his stint on the mound, and was helped by a stellar spin and throw by shortstop Trey Kent-Landrum in the eighth.

Sims worked around an error by McClain on a high pop that landed about five feet in front of home plate in the bottom of the seventh.

A wide throw by Maxwell in the eighth and leadoff walk to Cole Christensen in the 10th prompted Vikings coach Trent Hartley into conceding a couple of intentional passes.

Sims again extinguished those threats, first on a pop up to Maxwell in shallow left field, then on a tipped strikeout with the potential winning run at third.

A perfect home half of the ninth helped Sims last 4 2/3 innings while fanning six for the win. The game ended with a man at third base, as McClain reached base to corral another high foul ball along the fence.

Maxwell made his second consecutive start on the mound for Valley (13-7), and first since becoming a graduate, after throwing 61 pitches in the opening round against Brentwood on Thursday.

He stayed calm after enduring a rocky second inning that resulting in five unearned runs, and received hugs from his coach and team members plus standing applause from fans after reaching his pitch limit.

Both Maxwell and Sims hope to pitch again next week in the state playoffs, but are ineligible for the district final against top seed Crystal City on Wednesday.

Loughary is the assumed starter for that contest. His medium-deep fly ball marked the difference after new pitcher Skyler Stock walked Sims and Maxwell to open the top of the 11th.

Principia (15-10) surged ahead from a 1-1 deadlock after J.C. Whitelock ripped a leadoff single in the second. Gavin Horton was then called safe on a controversial call to spark a long rally.

First baseman K.J. Tiefenauer bobbled and regathered a ground ball near the line before reaching out with both hands to tag Horton nearby. The field umpire never made an initial ruling, and appealed for help as Horton was ruled safe.

A hit batsmen and subsequent error bolstered the Principia threat. Brady Turnbaugh delivered a two-run single that made it 4-1, and Kent-Landrum drove a two-run double into the left-field corner.

But a snug strike zone also affected Panthers starter Christensen, who issued eight walks over 4 1/3 innings before maxing out his allotted pitch limit.

The Vikings pushed one run across in the third before stranding the bases loaded, and also had two runners doubled off when left fielder Eli Ackerman caught fly balls.

Loughary lined a double to right-center, Sims and Noah Maxwell legged out infield hits, and Valley trimmed the margin to 6-4 in the fifth.

Patel took over for Christensen with the bases loaded and one out, and briefly shifted momentum back to the Panthers when Tiefenauer bounced into a 6-4-3 double play.

Colby Maxwell struck out six while allowing four hits, none after the second inning, and received some solid plays from his defensive teammates.

Noah Maxwell made a diving stop up the middle on a tying ground out in the opening frame, and Sims flagged down a drive toward the left-center gap in the third. Loughary started a 5-4-3 double play to end the sixth after McClain caught his second runner stealing.

K.J. Tiefenauer and McClain singled, and Ethan Tiefenauer reached base four times in the victory.