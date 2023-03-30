CALEDONIA – A grass infield, expanded scoreboard, relocated bullpens and freshly painted dugouts have positively transformed the appearance of the baseball field at Valley High School.

The Vikings are making themselves comfortable at their renovated home so far with three consecutive victories to begin a chilly spring season.

Sophomore left-hander Ayden Sims was sharp throughout six shutout innings, and Valley produced 10 hits as a club to defeat Grandview 10-0 on Wednesday.

Mineral Area College signee Colby Maxwell generated four RBI while going 3-for-4 overall, and his team notched multiple runs amid three separate rallies.

Freshman third baseman Keller Loughary drove in two on a couple of doubles, and senior No. 9 batter Cole Kearns singled twice with two runs scored.

When the Vikings last played six days earlier, Loughary was on the mound for a brilliant varsity debut in a 1-0 triumph over Lesterville.

Sims proved worthy as a following act on Wednesday, compiling 10 strikeouts in a two-hitter. His off-speed movement along the outer edge of the plate kept the Eagles guessing all afternoon.

Valley (3-0) enabled Sims to earn the complete game on 76 pitches when four consecutive batters reached safely with two outs in the sixth against opposing starter Levi LaLonde.

Loughary increased a 7-0 lead with an RBI double after Sims drew a walk. Maxwell punched an RBI hit through the middle before K.J. Tiefenauer drilled the long final swing beyond the left fielder.

The first inning became even more productive for the Vikings, as three errors along the Grandview infield turned into a quick 4-0 advantage.

Hayden Todd singled home two runs before coming home on a ground ball through the second baseman with two outs. Maxwell had already made it 1-0 two batters earlier.

LaLonde cruised through the third and fifth frames without incident, and struck out three while being charged with five earned runs in defeat.

Sims yielded a two-out single, and LaLonde advanced two bases on a wild pickoff throw during the first inning. But catcher Drew McClain calmly gloved a tricky pop fly to diminish the initial threat.

Sims allowed his only other hit to Kody Fox in the third, and overcame a leadoff walk in the second by striking out three men in succession.

Grandview (0-4) stranded five runners on base, and was blanked for the third time in four games.

Loughary fouled two separate pitches off his body in painful moments, but ripped an RBI double to left-center in the second inning for a 5-0 lead.

LaLonde nearly escaped danger after Ethan Tiefenauer singled and Kearns bunted for an ensuing hit to help load the bases with no outs in the fourth.

The Eagles executed a needed force play at home and pop out in foul territory, but a late reaction in right field resulted in a shallow two-run double for a hustling Maxwell.

Sims retired 10 of his final 11 batters faced for Valley.