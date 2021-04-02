Warriors erupt in sixth, pull away from Central

PARK HILLS – Aiden Heberlie perfectly timed a lobbed throw back to the pitcher’s mound during a delayed steal of third base in the sixth inning.
He wasn’t satisfied. The Mizzou baseball commit from Valle Catholic caught Central off guard again to steal home with an aggressive sprint and dive moments later.
That stunning sequence was embedded within a series of extra-base hits by the visiting Warriors, who scored six times during the frame to pull away for an 11-3 victory on Thursday.
Valle Catholic (6-3) needed three trips through the batting order to find its collective timing after being limited to one hit after four innings by opposing right-hander Brendon Jenkins.
But four consecutive one-out hits flipped the momentum. Jayden Gegg ripped a tying triple to the right-center gap, and Chase Fallert singled him home for a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth.
Kendall Horton relieved Jenkins, and induced two fly outs to prevent further damage. He then looked to work around a leadoff double by Drew Bauman in the sixth.
Valle Catholic proved clutch with two outs, however, as the next six batters reached safely, including three consecutive extra-base hits.
No. 9 batter Michael Okenfuss finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and pulled his first of two doubles past the third-base line to drive in Bauman.
Fallert highlighted a 3-for-5 afternoon with a two-run double to the left-field corner, and was on base all five times with the help of two defensive errors.
Heberlie made it 7-2 with double to deep right-center before creating some base-running magic, and Austin Barnett added a triple before beating the return throw home on a delayed double steal with Carter Hoog.
Gegg pitched three scoreless innings for the win behind starter Burnett, and notched two strikeouts while retiring his first seven batters faced.
The Rebels grabbed a 1-0 lead on a two-out single through the middle by Horton. A strong throw by Heberlie from center field cut down a trailing runner at the plate.
Valle right fielder Drew Bauman threw out another man attempting to score on a fly ball in the third. Slade Schweiss still restored a 2-1 advantage for Central with a two-out RBI single.
A walk and error bolstered a tying effort by the Warriors in the top of the second, as Heberlie launched a long double to right-center as part of his 3-for-5 performance.
But two excellent throws by right fielder Jace Crump and second baseman Ty Schweiss on the cut-off prevented a second run from crossing on yet another play at the plate.
Bridges retired his first three batters as the third hurler used by Central, but Valle Catholic orchestrated another two-out rally to increase a 9-2 margin in the seventh.
Okenfuss sparked his club again with another double that skipped along the chalk near third base. Gegg followed with an RBI single, and raced home on a double as Fallert pocketed his team-high fourth RBI.
The Warriors have achieved double-digit run totals in each of their six victories so far this season.
Dylan Holifield doubled against Fallert and scored on a wild pitch for Central (4-3) in the bottom of the seventh. Bridges singled in the sixth.