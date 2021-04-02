Warriors erupt in sixth, pull away from Central

Fallert highlighted a 3-for-5 afternoon with a two-run double to the left-field corner, and was on base all five times with the help of two defensive errors.

Heberlie made it 7-2 with double to deep right-center before creating some base-running magic, and Austin Barnett added a triple before beating the return throw home on a delayed double steal with Carter Hoog.

Gegg pitched three scoreless innings for the win behind starter Burnett, and notched two strikeouts while retiring his first seven batters faced.

The Rebels grabbed a 1-0 lead on a two-out single through the middle by Horton. A strong throw by Heberlie from center field cut down a trailing runner at the plate.

Valle right fielder Drew Bauman threw out another man attempting to score on a fly ball in the third. Slade Schweiss still restored a 2-1 advantage for Central with a two-out RBI single.

A walk and error bolstered a tying effort by the Warriors in the top of the second, as Heberlie launched a long double to right-center as part of his 3-for-5 performance.

But two excellent throws by right fielder Jace Crump and second baseman Ty Schweiss on the cut-off prevented a second run from crossing on yet another play at the plate.