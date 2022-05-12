Wednesday Baseball: Raiders end skid, Rebels win again

SIKESTON, Mo. – Jobe Smith pitched a complete game five-hitter and struck out eight on Wednesday as North County defeated host Sikeston 9-3 in the regular-season baseball finale.

Kooper Kekec shined from the leadoff spot by going 4-for-5 with four runs scored, and the Raiders never trailed after jumping ahead 3-0 in the top of the first inning.

Smith allowed his only three runs in the second frame, and went the distance on only 91 pitches. He also walked and scored twice at the plate.

North County (5-13) tallied one run during a previous three-game losing streak, but scored during five separate innings ahead of its Class 5, District 1 opener against top seeded Festus on Monday.

Clayton Chandler finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Trenton Crepps singled with three RBI. Zane Huff had an RBI double while Tyler Pipkin reached base three times on a single and two walks.

Luke Gadberry, Dylan Thornbrough, Lucas King, Camden Copeland and Daeton Taylor provided hits for Sikeston (5-21). Tharen Russell allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits over 2 2/3 innings in the loss.

Central 9, Cooter 8

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Central extended its remarkable win streak to 16 games in dramatic fashion Wednesday against Class 1 state power Cooter.

Casen Murphy smacked a tiebreaking, bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, and the Rebels survived a serious threat during the home half to escape 9-8 on the sweltering turf at Capaha Park.

Freshman catcher Jaxon Jones finished 2-for-3, including an insurance RBI single that ultimately marked the difference in the outcome favoring Central (17-3).

Cooter (21-4-1) erased a four-run deficit to draw even at 5-5, but trailed again after Kendall Horton was hit by pitch, Michael Vance singled and Slade Schweiss was walked intentionally ahead of Murphy.

Schweiss highlighted a five-run second frame by the Rebels with a three-RBI double that clipped the top of the left-center wall and stayed in play after Vance drove in a run.

Murphy pitched the first five innings of an eventual no-decision, yielding four runs, two earned, on two hits while walking five and striking out nine.

Horton obtained four outs, and picked up the win despite walking six. He was charged with three runs after carrying a 9-5 lead into the top of the seventh.

Schweiss handed the Wildcats their 12th and 13th walks of the game, then secured the save after a key strikeout and ground out to third baseman Jett Bridges with runners at the corners.

Sammy Callaway, Bridges and Horton provided singles for Central ahead of its regular season finale against Ellington on Thursday.

Cooter had only two hits overall from losing pitcher Rhoads Lynn and Lukas Barnes. Talan King and Tyson Banks added RBI in the fourth inning.

Potosi 9, Arcadia Valley 5

POTOSI – Booba Henson picked up two hits, Blayne Nixon notched two RBI, and Potosi topped visiting Arcadia Valley 9-5 on Wednesday to punctuate its regular season.

The Trojans tallied three runs in the first inning, then added four in the third to lead 7-0. Both clubs utilized a committee of pitchers.

Blake Coleman worked the first three frames, and combined with relievers Malachi Sansegraw and Isaiah Arndt for 11 strikeouts to bolster Potosi (9-17-1).

Arcadia Valley (11-13) received two hits each from Keagan Lawlor and Hunter Smith, while Kolten Smith and Eli Browers each drew two walks.

Potosi will face Perryville in Class 4, District 2 action on Saturday in Perryville. AV faces Kingston in Class 3, District 3 on Saturday at West County.

Notre Dame 9, Farmington 3

FARMINGTON – Noah Gadberry finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, and kept Farmington slumping from the mound on Wednesday as Notre Dame emerged with a 9-3 victory.

The Bulldogs produced 17 hits, including two each from Cole Lemons, Blake Anderson and Grant James, and extended a 4-3 lead with three runs in the sixth inning.

Gadberry pitched all seven innings and struck out eight while scattering five hits for Notre Dame (12-10).

Farmington (7-15) suffered its ninth loss in 10 games heading into the postseason. Sophomore Jeremiah Cunningham picked up two RBI in the fourth for the Knights.

Senior pitcher Justin Mattingly lasted 5 2/3 innings and yielded seven runs in his final home start.

