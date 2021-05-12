Wednesday Baseball: Raiders, Tigers, Dragons prevail at home

Colin Whited pitched the last 3 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just one hit surrendered for the win. Lawlor allowed five runs on seven hits in the start.

Potosi (11-12) had three players with multiple hits, and will face Herculaneum in the first round of the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Friday at West County High School.

De Soto 8, Farmington 7

FARMINGTON – Hunter Dill struck out 10 batters over six innings, and notched three hits at the plate as visiting De Soto edged Farmington 8-7 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday.

Clayton Redmond finished 4-for-4 while hitting his eighth and ninth home runs of the season, and went back-to-back with Jacob Jarvis, who belted his sixth in defeat for the Knights.

Farmington (18-9) picked up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after trailing 8-5, but saw its nine-game win streak snapped while De Soto (19-6) posted its sixth straight victory.

Justin Mattingly pitched 3 2/3 innings, and Redmond worked 3 1/3 with six strikeouts in defeat. Max McKinney added a long double as the teams combined for 25 hits.