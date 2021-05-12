Wednesday Baseball: Raiders, Tigers, Dragons prevail at home

BONNE TERRE – Kobey Henson pitched seven stellar innings on Wednesday to help the North County baseball team bounce back from a humbling run-rule loss the previous afternoon.
Jobe Smith produced three hits, Karter Kekec equaled Henson with two apiece, and the Raiders capped the regular season with a 6-2 home triumph over Sikeston.
Shelby Lee added an RBI hit for North County (10-11), which snapped a 2-2 tie with three runs in the home half of the third inning.
Henson took care of the rest in a complete game two-hitter while striking out seven.
The Raiders will meet Farmington in the first round of the Class 5, District 1 playoffs on Monday.
Arcadia Valley 11, Potosi 5
IRONTON – Senior Taylon Jones finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Arcadia Valley exploded for 10 runs in the second inning to defeat Potosi 11-5 on Wednesday.
Carter Brogan notched a two-run triple, and Jacob Gibbs reached base three times with a single and two walks for the Tigers, who trailed 3-0 in the first inning before retaliating.
Andrew Tedford had a double with two RBI while Hunter Smith, Tucker Marshall, Keagan Lawlor and Jackson Dement contributed singles to boost Arcadia Valley (18-8).
Colin Whited pitched the last 3 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just one hit surrendered for the win. Lawlor allowed five runs on seven hits in the start.
Potosi (11-12) had three players with multiple hits, and will face Herculaneum in the first round of the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Friday at West County High School.
De Soto 8, Farmington 7
FARMINGTON – Hunter Dill struck out 10 batters over six innings, and notched three hits at the plate as visiting De Soto edged Farmington 8-7 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday.
Clayton Redmond finished 4-for-4 while hitting his eighth and ninth home runs of the season, and went back-to-back with Jacob Jarvis, who belted his sixth in defeat for the Knights.
Farmington (18-9) picked up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after trailing 8-5, but saw its nine-game win streak snapped while De Soto (19-6) posted its sixth straight victory.
Justin Mattingly pitched 3 2/3 innings, and Redmond worked 3 1/3 with six strikeouts in defeat. Max McKinney added a long double as the teams combined for 25 hits.
Farmington will face North County in the first round of the Class 5, District 1 tournament on Monday at Wilson-Rozier Park.
Briar Fischer had two hits and two RBI for the Dragons, who grabbed a 5-4 advantage with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Ste. Genevieve 5, St. Pius 3
STE. GENEVIEVE – Nathan Selby pitched a complete game seven-hitter with one strikeout to help Ste. Genevieve outlast visiting St. Pius 5-3 on Wednesday.
The Dragons answered two runs by the Lancers in the top of the sixth inning with two in the home half to break a brief 3-3 tie. The decisive rally began when Andrew Glassey was hit by a pitch.
Glassey advanced from first to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Lorance, then hustled home when a ground ball by Chaytin Lea was misplayed at shortstop.
Payton Matthews bunted for a two-out single, and Adrien DeRousse crossed the plate on a back. Selby closed out his win with a 1-2-3 seventh.
Glassey collected two hits and Glassey had an RBI single for Ste. Genevieve (11-15).
Zander Parson fanned four over six innings in defeat, and matched Colin Brown offensively with two hits for St. Pius (9-11).