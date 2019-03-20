FARMINGTON – Kameren Brooks found himself on the favorable side in critical bases-loaded situations for De Soto against Farmington on Wednesday.
A three-run triple signaled an offensive breakthrough in fifth inning, and Brooks coaxed a final fly out on the mound as the visiting Dragons sealed a 7-6 victory.
De Soto (3-2) managed only four hits, but capitalized on six Farmington errors as a narrow strike zone contributed to nine walks by each club.
Brooks also doubled to finish 2-for-4, and slashed a 4-0 deficit when his drive to the right-center gap off Zach Grimes made two walks by Knights starter Grant Higginbotham prove costly.
Dragons starter Briar Fischer evened the contest with a sacrifice fly, and struck out three while taking a no-decision. Brooks worked three innings in relief for the win.
Levi Fischer scored in the De Soto sixth when an elevated throw by second baseman Hunter Pierce negated a force out at home. Andrew Downs then made it 6-4 with a sacrifice fly.
Farmington (2-3) matched the two-run output during the home half. Pierce atoned with an RBI single to left field, and Grimes raced across the dish on a tying wild pitch.
Kael Krause worked out of inherited jam for the Knights in the sixth, but a four-pitch leadoff walk and errant throw from right field on a Levi Fischer hit contributed to the decisive tally in the seventh.
Farmington nearly caught up again. Owen Tripp singled and Clayton Redmond extended the game with a walk to put three runners aboard, but Peirce was retired to end the game.
Higginbotham compiled eight strikeouts and yielded two runs on two hits plus walks over 4 1/3 innings before being pulled at the 93-pitch mark.
He doubled home Tyler Hampton to open the scoring. Tripp scored right behind him on an elusive slide for a 3-0 edge in the second following an infield hit by Redmond that included a wide throw to first.
Pierce extended the lead with an RBI double in the fourth, and Jaysen Mattingly provided two singles for the Knights.
Redmond had a defensive gem in the third, ranging deep into the shortstop hole to retire Krodinger.
SOFTBALL
Ste. Genevieve 13, West County 6
STE. GENEVIEVE – Morgan Schwent and Sydney Oehlert were each a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored as Ste. Genevieve protected a sizable early lead on Wednesday.
Alyssa Huber allowed three earned runs on seven hits, and recorded five strikeouts without issuing a walk during a complete game as the Dragons beat West County 13-6.
Lexi Bova and Brittney Kreitler contributed RBI doubles to a five-run outburst as Ste. Genevieve (3-2) extended its lead to 10-1 during the fifth inning.
That rally also included a scary instance when a smash from Sydney Oehlert injured the hand of West County pitcher Ivy Meinershagen, who exited with six runs and nine hits given.
Haley Irwin went 3-for-4 from the No. 9 spot, and Huber helped her own cause with a solo home run in the fourth while ending the contest 3-for-5 to bolster Ste. Genevieve.
West County (0-2) generated five runs in the top of the sixth, including a powerful three-run blast from Megan Perkins. Claire Stevens later doubled and scored on a single by Hannah Myers.
The Dragons answered with three runs in the home half, aided by two throwing errors. Julia Koetting provided two hits in the victory.
Koetting, Oehlert and Schwent powered the home team ahead 3-0 with RBI singles in the first inning.
Makenzie Simily homered in the third for the Lady Bulldogs, but Briana Watts restored a 4-1 edge with her RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
Perkins went 2-for-3 overall, and Haylee Watson singled twice for West County. Brianna Asher pitched the fifth and sixth innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs.
Central 17, Kingston 0
POTOSI – Jessica Hulsey finished 3-for-3 with four RBI and three runs scored, and Central defeated Kingston 17-0 after scoring 13 times in the opening frame.
Becca Voyles drove in three runs, and Allie Kelly had two RBI with two runs while both players went 2-for-2 overall for the Lady Rebels (4-1).
Three pitchers combined for an abbreviated perfect game by working one inning each. Kelly started the contest and picked up two strikeouts.
Taylor Marler followed by fanning all three batters faced in the second, and Chloe Coppedge closed with two strikeouts in the third.
Maddie Manion provided two Central hits, and Marler was 1-for-1 at the plate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.