Wednesday Roundup: Pitchers shine for Dragons, Cougars

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer pitched six superb innings, and Zach Boyer powered the offense with three hits on Wednesday as Ste. Genevieve defeated De Soto 6-1.

Quentin Wittkopf notched two RBI and matched Aiden Meyer with two hits each for Ste. Genevieve (6-1), which scored three times in the second and seventh innings.

Although the game location was shifted to the turf surface at Yanks Field, De Soto (1-4) remained the home team on the scoreboard.

Aiden Boyer compiled eight strikeouts and scattered four hits before Wyatt Springkamper relieved with a scoreless seventh.

Kingston 5, Jefferson 3

FESTUS, Mo. – Senior pitcher Wyatt Jessen twirled a complete game four-hitter on Wednesday, and Kingston notched a solid 5-3 victory at Jefferson.

Cody Yates provided two doubles along with two RBI, and Dylan Morrison finished 2-for-3 to bolster Kingston (5-5-1).

Jessen allowed three runs and struck out three through his seven innings. He also enhanced the offense with two singles and an RBI.

Union 12, North County 6

UNION, Mo. – Kaden Motley and Noah Griffin homered, and Union produced a dozen unanswered runs on Wednesday to overtake North County 12-6 and stay unbeaten.

Hayden Burke allowed one unearned run and struck out three over five superb relief innings. Starter William Mentz added a two-run single at the plate for the Wildcats.

North County (0-4) surged ahead 6-0 after pouncing for four runs in the opening frame, but committed six defensive errors. Union (9-0) answered with seven in the fifth to lead 9-6.

Trenton Crepps paced the Raiders offensively at 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, but suffered the loss after yielding seven total runs and three earned.

Jobe Smith worked the first 2 2/3 innings and struck out seven without surrendering a hit, then exited the mound after 55 pitches. The Wildcats scored four runs off first reliever Grant Mullins.

Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Zane Huff added a double and single in four at-bats. North County received singles from Kooper Kekec, Landon Murphy and Carson Elliott, who matched Crepps with two runs scored.

GOLF

Farmington Invitational

FARMINGTON – Ruger Govero and Will Dugal earned top-10 medal distinction for North County out of 110 players in the Farmington Invitational on Wednesday.

Eureka headlined a gathering of 22 golf teams at Crown Pointe with a collective score of 315, securing a three-stroke victory as Dexter and Jackson tied for runner-up at 318.

North County finished fifth with 331 while host Farmington was eighth with 345. Govero carded 78 in a tie for seventh place among individuals, and Dugal made a late move up the leaderboard to total 79 for ninth.

Govero opened at No. 1 with a birdie, and Dugal picked up two birdies on the par-5 11th and 15th holes. Jacob Murphy shot 85 and Holden ended with 89 for the Raiders.

Logan Forister was individual champion for Eureka following a 2-over-par 74, holding off Ian Lambert of Jackson by one shot and Kyle Rinkenberger of Lafayette by two.

Forister overcome a double bogey on No. 3 with three birdies, going 1-under along a smooth back nine. Lambert was even with Forister until suffering a bogey on the 18th.

Nate Kochis paced Farmington with 83, good for 21st overall. J.P. Ruble stamped the second-best round for the Knights with 85.

Gavin Huck led Ste. Genevieve with 85, and Braxton Neel topped the Fredericktown contingent with 88.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 9, Bayless 0

POTOSI – Chase Glore charged through singles and double action without dropping a game, and the Potosi boys tennis team easily dispatched Bayless 9-0 on Wednesday.

Haydin Eckhoff and Wyatt Richards posted their own singles shutouts, and Wyatt Mercer joined Glore for an identical 8-0 shutout for the Trojans.

Isaiah Marty and Logan Compton were also two-time winners for Potosi (4-3), which yielded no more than one game in any contest ahead of its clash with North County on Thursday.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Dominique Williams, 8-0

2. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Abdifatah Ali, 8-1

3. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Pradip Budathoki, 8-0

4. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Hien Nguyen, 8-1

5. Logan Compton (P) def. Jahsin Jackson, 8-1

6. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Dominic Emery, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Glore/Mercer (P) def. Ali/Budathoki, 8-0

2. Marty/Richards (P) def. Williams/Jackson, 8-1

3. Echkoff/Compton (P) def. Nguyen/Emery, 8-1

