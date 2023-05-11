BONNE TERRE – Tim Ekstam, Jr. pitched a stellar shutout, and the North County baseball team honored six seniors with a 4-0 victory over Sikeston on Wednesday.

Tyler Pipkin notched a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Zane Huff singled and scored as the Raiders maximized a total of four hits with runs in their final three offensive innings.

Ekstam needed only 83 pitches to complete seven innings for an efficient five-hitter. He struck out two batters and walked just one.

Jack Moore, Jobe Smith and Ekstam singled for North County (9-8), which closes out the regular season against Union on Friday.

Kingston 3, Lesterville 2

CADET – Senior third baseman Wyatt Johnson delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning, and Kingston celebrated a 3-2 home victory over Lesterville on Wednesday.

The Cougars stranded the bases loaded in two separate frames, but capitalized on a one-out walk to starting pitcher Ayden Piel as Johnson reached base for the third time overall.

Cody Yates tripled and scored on an error, and Collin Sumpter added an infield hit for Kingston (3-17), which tied the game at 2-2 when Kyle Whitehead was hit by pitch to force in Owen Saunders.

Piel compiled 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, and combined on a one-hitter with reliever Lucas Gann, who obtained the last five outs for the win.

Lesterville (3-13) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening frame after Tyson Boyer and Alex Williams walked ahead of a wild pitch. Piel retired 11 of the next 12 batters.

Conner Nichols allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while fanning seven over five innings in a no-decision. Adrick Fitzgerald notched the lone hit by the Bearcats in the fifth.

Kingston will face Jefferson in the Class 3, District 3 playoffs on Saturday at West County.

Farmington 11, Poplar Bluff 1

FARMINGTON – Colten Crump went the distance on a four-hitter with six strikeouts, and Farmington routed visiting Poplar Bluff 11-1 on Wednesday.

Brady Cox finished with a team-high three hits, and the Knights completed a perfect stretch of three home games in three days.

Farmington (11-11) received a triple from Trevor Sutherland and doubles from Cooper Tripp and Crump.

The regular season for the Knights concludes Friday at St. Mary’s.

Central 10, Ellington 0

ELLINGTON, Mo. – Barrett Henson and Sammy Callaway combined on a two-hitter, and Central downed Ellington 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday.

Casen Murphy crushed a three-run home run while going 2-for-2 with five RBI, and Callaway walloped a two-run shot as the Rebels increased a 6-0 lead with four runs in the fourth inning.

Ty Schweiss doubled, singled and walked in three plate appearance with three stolen bases for Central (18-2). Jaxon Jones also scored three times following an infield hit, walk and hit batsmen.

Henson twice worked around multiple runners over three innings for the win. Callaway retired six of his seven batters faced after striking out the first four in succession.

Briley McCormick doubled and Jacob Henry singled for Ellington (13-14).

BOYS TENNIS

Notre Dame 5, Farmington 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jimmy Coleman and Jack Williams hoped to salvage a No. 3 doubles victory as the Farmington boys tennis team faced early pressure from top seed Notre Dame.

But opponents Owen Blattle and Blake Schreckenberg held on for an 8-6 result, and the Bulldogs seized the Class 2, District 1 championship at home with a 5-0 shutout on Wednesday.

Elijah Youngblood added a 6-4, 6-3 singles triumph over Coleman, and Charlie West controlled a No. 1 singles showdown 6-0, 6-4 against Maddox Brenneke.

Matt Austin joined West to defeat Wyatt Bach and Brenneke while Stephan Southard and Youngblood handled the duo of Jackson Bauer and Cole Wofford in doubles action.

Farmington ended with a team record of 12-6. Brenneke has already qualified for the state singles tournament next week in Springfield.

Singles Results:

1. Charlie West (ND) def. Maddox Brenneke 6-0, 6-4

2. Elijah Youngblood (ND) def. Jimmy Coleman 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Results:

1. West/Austin (ND) def. Brenneke/Bach 8-4

2. Southard/Youngblood (ND) def. Bauer/Wofford 8-2

3. Blattle/Schreckenberg (ND) def. Coleman/Williams 8-6

Dexter 5, Potosi 0

DEXTER, Mo. – Logan Jones and Rhyder Williams each posted two convincing victories, and Dexter beat Potosi 5-0 for the Class 1, District 1 boys team tennis title on Wednesday.

Peyton Boles and Lawson Blocker picked up a pivotal 9-7 win over Isaiah Marty and Draven Griffin to give the top-seeded Bearcats a doubles sweep.

Marty and Griffin will compete again for Potosi (9-7) in the individual doubles sectional playoffs Friday afternoon at their home courts.

Dexter sealed the title when Jones topped Wyatt Richards and Williams ousted Logan Compton in straight sets after combining for an earlier 8-1 triumph.

The No. 2 Potosi doubles tandem of Wyatt Mercer and Haydin Eckhoff fell 8-3 to Cooper Worley and Drew Chamberlain.

Singles Results:

5. Logan Jones (D) def. Wyatt Richards 6-3, 6-2

6. Rhyder Williams (D) def. Logan Compton 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results:

1. Boles/Blocker (D) def. Marty/Griffin 9-7

2. Worley/Chamberlain (D) def. Mercer/Eckhoff 8-3

3. Jones/Williams (D) def. Richards/Compton 8-1