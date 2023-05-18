IMPERIAL, Mo. – Jobe Smith unleashed two clutch strikeouts to extend his high school baseball career as North County prevailed in its postseason opener of Wednesday night.

Fellow senior Trenton Crepps finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, and the sixth-seeded Raiders held off Cape Central 6-5 for a dramatic upset in the Class 5, District 1 first round.

Kooper Kekec singled twice with two runs scored, and North County (10-8) advanced to face Festus in the semifinal round on Saturday at Windsor.

Tim Ekstam, Jr. pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits. He posted six strikeouts, including five of his first six batters faced.

The Raiders produced six runs, five earned, against Cape Central starter Travis Klipfel, and quickly moved ahead 2-0 on sacrifice flies by Crepps and Tyler Pipkin after Kekec singled and Smith walked.

Crepps and Pipkin each doubled in the third inning, and Grant Mullins added another extra-base hit in the fifth before RBI singles from Kekec and Crepps made it 6-1.

Cade Emmenderfer tripled and scored as Cape Central (14-16) picked up two runs in the home half of the fifth, then rallied against Smith in the seventh.

Cole Proffer drilled a two-run double to right-center field with one out, and pinch-runner Hayden Bowers moved to third on a single by Jackson Witvoet.

Smith secured the narrow triumph by fanning Deklin Pittman and Morgan Diamond, and fanned five over 2 2/3 innings for the save after inheriting two runners in a 6-2 game.

Bryan Brewster and Ekstam singled for the Raiders.

Freshman Jathan Spain finished 3-for-3 plus a walk, and Morgan Lincoln pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief with no runs and two hits allowed for the Tigers while striking out four.

Festus 5, Farmington 2

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Festus scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and halted the seven-game win streak of Farmington on Wednesday.

Winning starter Mason Schirmer compiled eight strikeouts and scattered three hits over five innings as the second-seeded Tigers prevailed 5-2 in Class 5, District 1 first-round action.

Brady Nolan and Jeremiah Cunningham notched consecutive RBI singles, and Hayden Bates made it 4-1 on a sacrifice fly against hurler Colten Crump.

Jackson Gross doubled and scored in the fifth on a balk from reliever Luke Birkner. Brayden Montgomery reached base three times for Festus (22-8).

Farmington (13-12) brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh after Ryan Cooper drew the third walk of the frame from reliever Nate Moore with the bases loaded.

Moore came back to retire Crump on a pop fly and Caden Probst on a game-ending ground out. The Tigers will face North County on Saturday.

Crump struck out five batters over four innings in defeat. Landon Johnson pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth for the Knights.

Colby Larkins delivered a tying single at 1-1 for Farmington after Brady Cox was hit by pitch to begin the third inning. Trevor Sutherland doubled and walked while Connor Rice and Cooper Tripp singled.

Crystal City 7, Valley 1

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. – Crystal City pitcher Clayton Roussin stopped Valley one victory short of the Class 2, District 4 baseball title on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Hornets scored five unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning, and captured the championship with a 7-1 victory on a neutral field at Principia.

Cyle Schaumberg and Evan Wolfe singled twice, and Crystal City (13-13) answered the Vikings for a 2-1 lead in the opening frame before advancing to face Chaffee in the state sectional round.

Valley (13-8) jumped in front on an RBI ground out by pitcher Keller Loughary following back-to-back singles by Ayden Sims and Colby Maxwell.

But the first three Crystal City batters reached safely on errors in the second. Ian Kirn made it 4-1 with a two-run double before Schaumberg, Kaden Adams and Wolfe singled.

Loughary allowed six hits and struck out five over 5 1/3 innings in defeat. Hayden Todd retired both of his batters faced in relief.

Sims finished 2-for-3, and K.J. Tiefenauer singled for the Vikings, who posted their highest season win percentage since the turn of the century, and matched their 14 wins from the 2007 campaign.