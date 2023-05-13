LEADWOOD – Alex Nash pitched around two dangerous jams and a nearly 40-minute lightning delay with the season at stake for Arcadia Valley.

Six different players produced multiple hits on Saturday, and the fifth-seeded Tigers topped Clearwater 12-10 in a wild Class 3, District 3 first-round contest.

Arcadia Valley (7-13) scored five times after trailing 5-4 in the third inning, and survived multiple threats to reach a semifinal game against state-ranked Valle Catholic on Monday.

Nolan Inman finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. He was also the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and six runs allowed on six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The game was prolonged by 17 total walks, and five Jefferson batters were hit by pitches. The drama quickly escalated when Clearwater (4-11) tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Hayden Gallaher stranded two inherited runners in relief of Inman, but issued three walks and yielded a two-run single to Lance Dilport that trimmed the margin to 10-9.

Nash induced a bases-loaded fly out to Gallaher, who shifted to center field, then received insurance as Eli Browers and Inman restored a three-run cushion with RBI hits in the top of the seventh.

Clearwater drew closer on a sacrifice fly as Nash plunked two batters, and the AV hurler could only wait when nearby storms forced players off the field.

Once the action resumed, Nash induced a pop fly and obtained the clinching strikeout for the save with runners at second and third.

Kolten Smith, Wyatt Smith, Dawson Boesing, Browers and Gallaher each notched two hits for AV. Tyler Helms reached base three times and had a sacrifice bunt.

Clearwater jumped ahead 4-0 in the opening frame, highlighted by RBI hits from Lucian Harris and Malcolm Rains. Dilport had a two-run single in between while going 2-for-5 with four RBI overall.

Arcadia Valley received four walks from opposing starter Nathaniel Patterson in the second to score four times, then surged into the lead for good in the third.

Nash doubled and scored a tying run on a passed ball. Inman made it 7-5 with a two-run double, and Gallaher drove in two more on his ensuing single.

Brandon Mayes tripled in the Clearwater fourth, and finished 3-for-4 with four runs scored. He also stole home on a toss back to the pitcher in the second.

Jefferson 5, Kingston 3

LEADWOOD – Sam Stokes belted a two-run home run during the first inning, and Jefferson eliminated Kingston 5-3 in the first round of the Class 3, District 3 tournament on Saturday.

Antonio Ciliberto pitched a complete game six-hitter with two earned runs allowed and five strikeouts as the third-seeded Blue Jays advanced to face West County on Monday.

Kole Williams singled twice with two runs scored, and snared a line drive to center field for Jefferson (12-12) with the potential tying runs on base in the fourth.

Wyatt Johnson doubled, Seth Politte reached safely on an error and R.J. Dunn evened the contest at 2-2 in the second inning for Kingston (3-17) when his RBI single was misplayed in the outfield.

Jefferson promptly countered with three in the home half. Blake Hampton doubled, and Stokes picked up his third RBI on a sacrifice fly between RBI singles from Williams and Cole Robinson.

Politte regrouped to contain the Blue Jays from there, and went the distance with five runs allowed on five hits. He did not register a strikeout.

Dunn finished 2-for-3, and Cougars teammate Owen Saunders scored a run in the fourth after being hit by a pitch. Cody Yates and Kyle Whitehead chipped in singles.

Farmington 10, St. Mary’s 0

ST. LOUIS – Farmington received hits from seven different players on Friday, and blanked St. Mary’s 10-0 in five inning for its sixth consecutive victory.

Trevor Sutherland pitched four shutout frames with eight strikeouts and two hits allowed for the win.

Colby Larkins and Caden Probst paced the Knights offensively with two hits each.

Farmington (12-11) will face Festus in the first round of the Class 5, District 1 playoffs on Wednesday.