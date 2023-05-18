LEADWOOD – One year after suffering a crushing defeat, and two years removed from the tragic loss of a beloved teammate, this victory tasted extra sweet for West County.

The Bulldogs avenged two lopsided defeats from the regular season against their toughest conference rival, and defied the odds to capture the Class 3, District 3 baseball title on their home field.

Senior pitcher Caden Merrill battled through 6 2/3 innings, and West County capitalized on seven walks Wednesday to spring a 6-3 upset over top-ranked and top-seeded Valle Catholic.

The outcome ultimately hinged on a wild third inning. The Bulldogs scored four times with the help of three errors. The Warriors failed to convert after loading the bases with no outs.

Sophomores Hudsen Dunlap and Ty Harlow each finished 2-for-3 plus a walk, and West County (19-4) advanced to host Valley Park in the state sectional round on Tuesday.

“I didn’t know how we would react today. They kicked our tails twice this year, and they weren’t real competitive games,” said West County coach Bobby Simily, who guided the girls basketball program to the state playoffs earlier this year. “We could have easily had another performance like that today, but I thought our at-bats in the first inning showed that our competitiveness was where it needed to be.”

Valle Catholic (29-5), a squad with several marquee wins on its 2023 résumé, fought until its final swing as three straight batters reached base with two outs in the seventh inning.

The Bulldogs committed their fifth and sixth defensive errors of the game after Clayton Drury hammered a double to deep left-center field.

But reliever Noah Sansoucie induced another slow grounder that Merrill cleanly charged from third base to incite the West County celebration.

“I honestly don’t know what I feel right now. It’s just awesome,” Merrill said. “This is my last year, and I wanted to go out with a bang, of course. Everybody we have showed up today.”

Merrill sustained a dislocated kneecap and watched from the sideline as his basketball teammates celebrated a run to the state quarterfinals in March. He was back competing on the diamond just a few weeks later.

The right-hander and Mineral Area signee scattered five hits, walked two and struck out four. Once the last out was recorded, his first elated embrace was shared with emotional sophomore catcher Julian Thebeau.

Thebeau surrendered a go-ahead, three-run homer to St. Pius with two outs in the seventh last spring as the Bulldogs were one strike away from a district championship.

His moment of redemption came Wednesday with two hits, including a leadoff double that deflected off an outstretched glove and past third base during the pivotal third frame.

“It was a big win for him and all of us,” Merrill said. “Julian and I have been close for the last couple of years. He came in as a freshman during my junior year, and we have a great relationship.”

Drury fielded an ensuing bunt by clean-up batter Carter Reed after pouncing quickly off the mound, but threw wildly as courtesy runner Lance Monroe scampered home to break a 2-2 tie.

The Warriors endured another defensive gaffe after back-to-back walks capped 2 1/3 innings for Drury, who was magnificent in previous starts against Class 6 power Camdenton and the loaded St. Louis Patriots.

Jaxon Campbell scored on a wild pitch from Preston Lurk, and Nolan Rawson followed him home for a 5-2 lead after a second throw was dropped to botch a potential rundown.

Dunlap punctuated the four-run frame with an RBI single after Trey Wright narrowly missed a home run on a line drive that whizzed past the foul pole.

“When you have a bad inning, it’s all about how you respond,” Valle Catholic coach Nathan Gegg said. “I didn’t like some of the things we were saying and doing. It’s not who we usually are. It’s unfortunate.”

Merrill immediately found himself in a jam, however, as an error, hit batsman and single by Grant Fallert provided the ingredients for a quick Valle comeback.

But two shallow fly balls kept all three runners at their stations, and Merrill delivered a clutch strikeout against fellow recent graduate Jackson Fowler.

“They were way up on the plate, so Julian and I were talking about busting them inside,” Merrill said. ‘So the sinker inside was the main pitch that worked well for me.”

The Warriors prevented a larger deficit with two solid gems in the fourth. Drury started a double play after shifting to shortstop, and strong throws from center fielder Rylan Fallert and first baseman Isaac Viox cut Campbell down at the plate on a Harlow single.

Chase Fallert provided four scoreless frames of relief with three hits allowed and two strikeouts in his final performance of a decorated four-year, three-sport varsity star.

Fallert doubled in the sixth, and Alex Viox singled and reached on an error for the Warriors, who had blistered West County 10-0 and 11-3 in two previous meetings this season.

Bulldogs third baseman Bradey Burhmester took a single away from Chase Fallert after being drilled by his sharp ground ball and recovering to throw in time during the first inning.

“[West County] did all of the things you need to do to win a baseball game, and they deserved to win,” Gegg said. “They had good at-bats. Merrill was battling out there on the mound. They made enough good defensive plays, and we obviously did not.”

West County featured four straight left-handed batters at the bottom of the order, and utilized multiple bunts to stir a rally in the top of the second.

Ryan Hull ripped an RBI hit after Reed likewise singled on a 0-2 pitch. Harlow rested a bunt directly on the third-base chalk in between, and Wright made it 2-0 on a fielder’s choice.

“I thought we were really good early as far as executing and bunting, moving guys along and putting pressure on their defense,” Simily said.

Valle Catholic answered with two unearned runs in the home half of the second. Carson Tucker picked up an RBI when a throw from Rawson at shortstop arrived too late.

Aaron Eftink and Rylan Fallert connected for two-out, opposing-field singles to square the game at 2-2. Merrill worked around another miscue in the fourth, and closed the fifth with two strikeouts.

“We made some mistakes defensively and gave them some chances, but Caden was tremendous and pitched his way out of some situations,” Simily said.

Rawson struggled with three errors, but factored into five putouts with strong throws. His patience at the plate resulted in three walks.

The Bulldogs claimed their first district championship since 2019.