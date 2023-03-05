Arcadia Valley High School senior Colin Whited recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at NCAA Division II program Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, Mo. Whited earned Second Team Class 3 all-state and First Team all-conference distinction last season as a catcher and top hitter for the Tigers. He was also a starting guard for the AV basketball team. Also seated are his mother Kiley Whited and father Tim Whited. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley assistant coach Hayden Helvey and head baseball coach John Inman.