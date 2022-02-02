 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitter getting ball for Drury

Whitter getting ball for Drury
Submitted Photo, WCHS Athletics

West County High School senior J.D. Whitter recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division II baseball and continue his education at Drury University, located in Springfield, Mo. Whitter earned all-conference First Team honors last season as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman for the Bulldogs. Also seated are his mother Susan Whitter and sister Madelyn Whitter. Standing, from left, are brother Dylan Whitter, father Jeff Whitter, girlfriend Keeley Barbee, teammate Tycen Price and West County head baseball coach Bobby Simily.

