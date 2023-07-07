Central High School graduate Mason Williams recently signed to play basketball and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Williams achieved all-state status last season after helping the Rebels place second at the Class 4 state tournament to follow their MAAA and fourth consecutive district titles. He also received all-MAFC honorable mention as Central won conference and district football crowns last fall, and became a three-sport athlete as a member of the Rebels golf team. Also seated are his father Lemi Williams, mother Angela Williams and sister Mya Williams. Pictured standing, from left, are Mineral Area men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar, college president Dr. Joe Gilgour and assistant athletic director Mike Overman.