Arcadia Valley boys stamp turnaround with title

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley basketball senior Andrew Tedford recalled the disappointment he felt when a two-week quarantine forced his team to miss the popular Central Christmas Tournament.
An unexpected opportunity to the host the Class 3, District 3 championship game on Thursday night became the perfect consolation prize.
The Tigers executed brilliantly throughout the first half, and seven seniors celebrated a stellar season turnaround from a 2-7 start with the program’s first district crown in 11 years.
Tedford scored a game-high 19 points, sophomore forward Jackson Dement posted another double-double and Arcadia Valley handled upset-minded Kingston 64-52.
“Christmas Tournament is one of the biggest things I look forward to. We were definitely feeling down after everyone went into quarantine,” Tedford said. “It was tough, but everyone on this team stayed in shape. We were group chatting the whole time saying to each other, ‘Get on it.’”
Once returning from their resulting extended holiday break, three straight losses had the Tigers further reeling amid an overall five-game slide. They have since won eight of their last nine.
Arcadia Valley (10-8) committed two turnovers through the first 19 minutes, and will face state playoff newcomer Lift for Life in a sectional contest on Tuesday at a location yet to be announced.
“I didn’t expect the district alignment to turn out the way it did,” Thompson said. “I thought this was a possibility, but we needed to have Carter [Brogan] back to make it happen.”
Thompson took over the AV program this winter following previous stints at Fredericktown and Valley. Known for his tendency to employ a wide variety of defensive looks, he found a combination that seemed to work right away with a specific purpose in mind.
Dement primarily guarded junior Matt Nelson in the low post with Jackson Inman fronting. That duo combined to hold the Kingston star scoreless until the midway mark of the fourth quarter.
“He’s a phenomenal player, and we knew that we would have to shut him down or he could really hurt us,” Brogan said. “He was our main point of emphasis.”
Freshman guard Cody Yates shouldered a bulk of the offensive burden while totaling 18 points and 12 rebounds in a relentless effort.
Yates quickly netted seven points on a 3-pointer, layup and two free throws, and Wyatt Johnson finished a baseline drive and reverse to bring Kingston even at 9-9.
“At the beginning of the year, I knew he was going to help us, but I didn’t know he would help us this much,” said 13th-year Kingston head coach Paul Hamilton about Yates. “We put him in the starting lineup about six weeks ago, and he’s averaging about 15 points per game since then, controlling the boards, handling the ball and doing whatever we need from him. What a bright future he has.”
Corey Kemper added 12 of his 14 points off the bench during the third quarter, but the fourth-seeded Cougars were simply overmatched in their first-ever district final appearance.
Tedford gave Arcadia Valley an equally solid start with two 3-pointers and an attacking go-ahead basket plus the foul. He added two more triples in the second quarter.
“He has put in a lot of time and effort to be shooting that well,” Thompson said. “He wasn’t born like that. That’s the product of a lot of hard work.”
The Tigers received substantial offensive contributions all around. Willie Carter scored 11 points off the bench, Inman notched three early field goals and Nathan Pannebecker made six assists.
Dement began to exert his will once the perimeter threat was established, and had 17 points with 12 rebounds. He sank two consecutive jump hooks and a putback jumper in rapid succession.
Patient shot selection marked a crucial 15-2 run that made it 24-11. Wyatt Jessen answered from long range as the first quarter ended, but the AV barrage immediately ensued.
Pennebecker found Inman alone on the right block, Tedford and Dement each added two more baskets, and the Tigers headed into halftime leading 43-19 with a large crowd of supporters roaring them on.
“It was a nice first half. I pulled the plug a little bit when Carter got in foul trouble,” Thompson said. “I thought that if we could hold on long enough, then they might eventually have to start fouling. We were just hoping to let the clock work in our favor.”
The victory tasted especially sweet for Brogan, who withstood an elbow injury that threatened his senior season to rejoin the lineup in January.
Brogan missed 7 ½ minutes of the third quarter after picking up his second and third fouls just 18 seconds apart, but still amassed eight points, five assists and 11 first-half rebounds as a force on the glass.
“I love these boys to death, and it was all I could do to stay sane while I was hurt,” Brogan said. “Any game could be our last, and I’d do anything for us to keep playing. If I can help the team by getting physical on the boards, then that’s what I’ll do.”
Kingston showed resilience and persistent hustle to ultimately slash its 24-point deficit in half before running out of time, including a 13-7 push over the last four minutes.
Dylan Morrison made a steal layup that made the margin 58-45 with 1:50 left. But AV kept comfortable distance despite converting just 9-of-19 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“There’s not a group of kids I’d rather be coaching right now,” Hamilton said. “Dylan Morrison and Wyatt Jessen are the heart and soul of our team. They give everything they have for the Kingston Cougars. It’s so much fun to watch them fight all the way to the end.”
Kemper sparked the Cougars out the locker room with two 3-pointers from the left corner after scoring through a minor collision with Brogan.
Carter countered with his own 3-point play, and Tedford added another in transition before Dement restored a 55-32 advantage on a contested shot from the paint.
With a starting five comprised entirely of underclassmen, Kingston (9-13) jarred the bracket Tuesday by ousting top seed Greenville 64-51 on the road.
The Cougars delivered their best performance of the season, according to Hamilton, and the result shifted home-court advantage for the final to AV.
“We came in here ready. Everybody in the locker room was pumped up,” Tedford said. “Once we were done playing West County the other night, everyone around was like ‘Kingston’s winning! Kingston’s winning! They’re a great up-and-coming program, and will be really good next year.”
Nelson ended with six points, five rebounds and three blocks, and is on pace to become the career scoring leader at Kingston early next season.
“We’re obviously disappointed that we lost, but at least we got through 2020 playing basketball,” said Hamilton, who has brought sustained respectability to a program the once lost 97 consecutive games and shuffled through four head coaches in six years. “We are young, and worked though many things related to that. We played four juniors, four sophomores and a freshman for a ton of minutes.
“We beat a tough team in Jefferson this year. We upset the No. 1 seed in our district to get here, and also gave Potosi everything they wanted earlier this season. We’ve had some really high peaks this year, and now, we have to build on that and understand what it takes to win these types of games.