Arcadia Valley boys stamp turnaround with title

“I didn’t expect the district alignment to turn out the way it did,” Thompson said. “I thought this was a possibility, but we needed to have Carter [Brogan] back to make it happen.”

Thompson took over the AV program this winter following previous stints at Fredericktown and Valley. Known for his tendency to employ a wide variety of defensive looks, he found a combination that seemed to work right away with a specific purpose in mind.

Dement primarily guarded junior Matt Nelson in the low post with Jackson Inman fronting. That duo combined to hold the Kingston star scoreless until the midway mark of the fourth quarter.

“He’s a phenomenal player, and we knew that we would have to shut him down or he could really hurt us,” Brogan said. “He was our main point of emphasis.”

Freshman guard Cody Yates shouldered a bulk of the offensive burden while totaling 18 points and 12 rebounds in a relentless effort.

Yates quickly netted seven points on a 3-pointer, layup and two free throws, and Wyatt Johnson finished a baseline drive and reverse to bring Kingston even at 9-9.