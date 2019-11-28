{{featured_button_text}}
AV Tournament

Fredericktown senior Alex Sikes (22) and Arcadia Valley senior Caleb Crowell share possession as a whistle sounds during a first-round game at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Ironton.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Clearwater 63, Arcadia Valley 48

IRONTON – Taylor Hicks and Gage Keller combined for 19 second-quarter points on Thursday night, and Clearwater defeated the host club 63-48 for third place in the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Solid half-court defense slowed Arcadia Valley throughout much of the first half, and Clearwater worked its way toward the basket numerous times to build a 33-18 halftime lead.

Hicks netted 24 points to lead four Clearwater starters in double figures. He was perfect on five shots from the field before intermission, and made 9-of-10 free throws overall.

Keller scored his 14 points exclusively in the first half, while Karson Fay and Austin Grimes warmed up later to post 10 points apiece.

Fay drained consecutive 3-pointers to help Clearwater (3-1) establish its largest advantage at 42-20 before Arcadia Valley (1-2) responded.

Senior guard Stephen Pursley starred in a reserve role for AV with 12 of his 20 points coming during the fourth quarter. His second 3-pointer made it 55-46 with 2:32 remaining.

Hicks extended a 57-48 Clearwater lead with a powerful baseline move, and Fay added two free throws on the next possession to create more separation.

Logan Pannebecker sank three straight attempts from the perimeter during the third quarter, and had 10 points for Arcadia Valley. Daniel Horn finished with seven.

Clearwater was 18-of-24 from the line compared to 2-of-6 by Arcadia Valley.

Fredericktown 49, Ellington 42

IRONTON – Nate Miller scored on consecutive possessions down the stretch to help the Fredericktown boys basketball team win the consolation bracket of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Blackcats twice trailed Ellington by seven points, but used balanced scoring to prevail 49-42 after dropping their opening-round game as the No. 3 seed.

A patient trip put Fredericktown (2-1) ahead to stay as Miller drilled a 3-pointer off ball reversal along the left wing to snap a 39-39 tie with 1:31 remaining.

He attacked down the lane and scored through contact after the Whippets failed to convert a layup, and ended with a team-high 13 points for the Blackcats.

Grant Shankle sealed the outcome with two perfect stints at the line, and tallied 12 points. Senior Seth Laut provided nine points plus 10 rebounds at forward.

Brycen King carried the Ellington offense for a game-high 26 points, connecting on 3-point shots. The Whippets were a collective 10-of-23 from long range.

Fredericktown had a 7-0 edge in bench scoring, and rallied from a 24-17 halftime deficit to carry a 31-30 edge into the fourth quarter.

WEDNESDAY GAMES

Lesterville 67, Arcadia Valley 58

IRONTON – Nolan Mathes emerged from a scoreless first half by drilling four crucial 3-pointers, and Lesterville outlasted short-handed Arcadia Valley 67-58 on Wednesday night.

Vince Mathes netted a game-high 19 points, and the second-seeded Bearcats (2-0) advanced to meet South Iron for the championship of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Lesterville found offensive balanced during a key 15-5 run. Nolan Mathes connected twice between baskets in the lane from James Gibson and Vince Mathes to build a 51-42 lead.

Brendan Myers restored a 53-44 advantage while drawing the fifth foul against Arcadia Valley post player Daniel Horn with 4:21 to play.

The sixth-seeded Tigers drew to within 58-52 on a driving finish by Corbin Rea, who netted a team-high 16 points, but could not get within one possession.

Caleb Crowell equaled Andrew Tedford with 12 points while grabbing nine rebounds, and Horn ended with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Arcadia Valley (1-1) competed without all-conference player Carter Brogan due to a knee injury suffered on Monday, but still challenged for a second straight upset in the bracket,

Rea made his first four shots to help the Tigers lead 14-7 through one quarter. Crowell sank a jumper in the paint, and Stephen Pursley bumped the margin to 20-10 with a transition layup.

Gibson finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and kept the Bearcats afloat early on before mounting an 11-0 run prior to halftime.

After Vince Mathes sank a 3-pointer, Myers added two baskets and a tiebreaking free throw for a 23-22 Lesterville edge.

Crowell blocked a shot before attacking for a fast-break layup, and the Tigers entered the locker room leading 24-23 after Rea drew an offensive foul.

Nolan Mathes had 14 points and Myers compiled 11 points with 13 rebounds for Lesterville, which converted 17-of-26 free throws compared to 7-of-15 by AV.

Logan Pannebecker added eight points for the Tigers.

Ellington 64, Bismarck 29

IRONTON – Junior Brycen King scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds on Wednesday as Ellington eliminated Bismarck 64-29 in the tournament consolation round.

The Whippets bounced back from an opening-round loss to Clearwater by holding the Indians to two points in the first and fourth quarters.

Kyle Conkright added 17 points for Ellington, which surged ahead 21-2 through one quarter and stayed comfortably ahead 33-12 at intermission.

Bismarck (0-2) coaxed 17 turnovers from the opposition, but suffered 26 of its own.

Jase Campbell posted a double-double in defeat with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Dugal provided nine points with eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ste. Genevieve 44, Herculaneum 42

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Junior guard Maci Reynolds sank a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the Ste. Genevieve girls basketball team rallied past Herculaneum 44-42 on Wednesday.

The Dragons ripped down a couple of key defensive rebounds, and used a late steal to hang on after trailing by five points with less than two minutes left.

Reynolds finished with a game-high 21 points, including 10 of her team’s 12 during the fourth quarter. Ste. Genevieve (1-0) surrendered just seven points in the final stanza.

Sydney Bumgardaner scored 13 for the Dragons, who carried a 25-22 halftime lead and will compete in the Valle Catholic round-robin tournament next week.

Paige Fowler netted 16 points, and Emma Vaughn pitched in 12 for Herculaneum (1-1).

