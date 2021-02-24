Arcadia Valley sinks West County after blazing start

IRONTON – Willie Carter leaped and flexed his arms in joy after sinking a second 3-pointer during what seemed like a nearly perfect first half by the Arcadia Valley boys basketball team.
The excitement was contagious on Tuesday night as the second-seeded Tigers built a powerful lead by intermission and advanced to the Class 3, District 3 championship game.
Senior guard Andrew Tedford drained four 3-pointers, sophomore forward Jackson Dement posted another double-double, and Arcadia Valley topped rival West County 61-41.
The Tigers withstood a desperate surge once the Bulldogs regrouped to climb within single digits, and sealed the outcome on a closing 10-1 run.
Arcadia Valley (9-8) moved above the .500 plateau for the first time this winter after starting off 2-7 and enduring a two-week quarantine, and will host upstart Kingston for the district crown Thursday at 6 p.m.
West County (7-12) was unable to begin its season as originally planned at the Thanksgiving tourney due to quarantine, and ironically concluded it on the same AV court.
The Bulldogs introduced a more frenetic pace with renewed intensity after facing a 21-point halftime hole, but could not overcome a crushing 0-of-9 start from the field.
Tedford finished with a game-high 20 points, and restored a 49-36 margin by drilling a corner three with 4:12 remaining that followed a pivotal leaner in traffic by Carter Brogan.
Dement, who compiled 19 points and 14 rebounds, muscled through a driving layup moments later. Nathan Pannebecker stole a rebound and turned for a layup at 55-40.
West County (7-12) shot just 4-of-26 prior to intermission, then battled for a 19-9 scoring edge while committing no turnovers in the third quarter.
Senior Grady Masters fueled the rally with two 3-pointers, and Mason Simily produced 11 of his team-high 13 points after the break.
Simily ripped down a hungry rebound between two taller opponents for a putback to open the fourth quarter, then sank an open triple to make it 44-36 with 6:40 remaining.
But the first half was completely owned by AV in all phases. The Tigers suffered only two turnovers through 16 minutes, and roared to an initial 14-0 lead.
Dement scored consecutive field goals on entry passes to the low block, and Tedford followed a stop-and-go driving layup with his first 3-pointer.
Jase Campbell finally broke the shutout for Bulldogs on a congested bank shot in the paint with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter, and chipped in seven points overall.
Arcadia Valley enhanced its success with superior rebounding, giving West County minimal extra shots on the glass while saving two offensive caroms near the other baseline for eventual scoring plays.
Dement converted a third chance early in the second quarter, and Carter added the bonus of a perimeter jolt as the Tigers carried a 33-12 spread into the locker room.
Injury accompanied insult for the Bulldogs when reserve sophomore Caden Merrill suffered a broken left wrist in the closing seconds before halftime.
Merrill crashed to the floor awkwardly after hustling back to deflect a long outlet pass and prevent a certain uncontested layup ahead of the buzzer.
Pannebecker totaled 10 points plus five assists, and Brogan added 10 rebounds with five assists. AV attempted its first free throws with 32 seconds left in the game.
The Tigers captured their last district championship during the 28-1 season of 2009-10. Upcoming foe Kingston is still chasing its first ever.