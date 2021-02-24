Arcadia Valley sinks West County after blazing start

Tedford finished with a game-high 20 points, and restored a 49-36 margin by drilling a corner three with 4:12 remaining that followed a pivotal leaner in traffic by Carter Brogan.

Dement, who compiled 19 points and 14 rebounds, muscled through a driving layup moments later. Nathan Pannebecker stole a rebound and turned for a layup at 55-40.

West County (7-12) shot just 4-of-26 prior to intermission, then battled for a 19-9 scoring edge while committing no turnovers in the third quarter.

Senior Grady Masters fueled the rally with two 3-pointers, and Mason Simily produced 11 of his team-high 13 points after the break.

Simily ripped down a hungry rebound between two taller opponents for a putback to open the fourth quarter, then sank an open triple to make it 44-36 with 6:40 remaining.

But the first half was completely owned by AV in all phases. The Tigers suffered only two turnovers through 16 minutes, and roared to an initial 14-0 lead.

Dement scored consecutive field goals on entry passes to the low block, and Tedford followed a stop-and-go driving layup with his first 3-pointer.