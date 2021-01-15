AV snaps 5-game skid, Dragons rout Knights

BISMARCK – With all-conference senior Carter Brogan gradually working his way back from an elbow injury, the Arcadia Valley boys basketball team is hoping to spark a mid-season turnaround.
The Tigers took a positive step forward by forcing 14 turnovers in the half, and blitzed Bismarck 80-39 on Friday evening to emphatically halt a five-game losing streak.
Arcadia Valley (3-7, 1-1) crashed the boards early and often, and focused its offensive attack through the low post where sophomore Jackson Dement often drew a crowd of defenders.
Dement compiled 20 points with eight rebounds in an abbreviated night, as starters were pulled during the third quarter. The Tigers eventually landed 12 players in the scoring column.
Brogan was strong in all facets during the first half, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists in his third appearance since returning to the lineup.
Willie Carter added nine points with five steals, and Andrew Tedford quickly notched nine points after missing much of the first half in foul trouble for the Tigers.
Sophomore Tanner Martinez battled hard to pace Bismarck (2-10, 0-2) on its Homecoming night with 12 second-half points and eight rebounds.
Dement dropped in early back-to-back field goals, and Brogan found Evan Maxwell on two interior feeds as Arcadia Valley stretched a 9-8 lead with a 7-0 spurt.
A physical offensive rebound by Jacob Colyott enabled Nathan Pannebecker to sink a leaner at 24-12, and the Tigers found Carter breaking for two transition layups and a 39-16 halftime lead.
Bismarck offered two positive sequences in an otherwise lopsided second quarter. Trevor Politte scored off broken pressure, and Jordan Ketcherside scrapped on the floor to force an ensuing turnover.
Sven Wilson picked up four his seven points over 20 seconds with a steal in between, but the Indians would surrender a sizable 32-17 scoring margin in the third quarter.
As the Tigers favorably increased the tempo, Bismarck reverted back to a recurring struggle to defend without fouling. The Indians placed AV in the double bonus just 5:07 out of intermission.
Tedford buried a couple of corner 3-pointers, Dement added three more baskets from the paint, and River Blount finished an entry pass at the rim to create a 71-33 separation.
Arcadia Valley sank 17-of-33 free throws, but also piled up plenty of fouls. Maxwell, who finished with seven points, was ejected due to successive technical fouls following a rebound tussle.
Garrett Mork swished two 3-pointers for Bismarck, which committed 24 turnovers for the game.
Ste. Genevieve 76, Farmington 58
STE. GENEVIEVE – A championship win over Farmington as the No. 6 seed at the FCNB Bank-It Tournament in early December marked a shining season highlight for Ste. Genevieve entering Friday.
The Dragons may have earned an even more satisfying triumph on Friday night, crushing the Knights 76-58 in a MAAA Large-School showdown that was anything but a fluke.
Ricky Hunter sank four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points overall, and fellow sophomore Aiden Boyer further powered the dominance with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Superior effort along the glass and contagious perimeter shooting during the second quarter spurred Ste. Genevieve (9-5, 2-0) toward its fourth straight victory and an early conference lead.
Six different players notched at least one made 3-pointer for the Dragons, who surged ahead 43-30 at halftime and never slowed down.
Logan Trollinger finished with 15 points while Rudy Flieg and Anthony Nash chipped in eight each. Ste. Genevieve suffered just two first-half turnovers while sinking 10-of-13 free throws.
Isaiah Robinson had a team-high 14 points for Farmington (9-4, 1-1), including three aggressive field goals early in the third quarter.
He would collect a fourth personal foul moments later, and any comeback hopes soon evaporated for the Knights, who had evened the season series at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Boyer and Flieg capped the third stanza with consecutive putbacks to make the margin 67-45. The difference reached 72-45 on a 3-pointer by Hunter and spinning layup from Trollinger.
Farmington guard Brant Gray achieved his scoring output exclusively before halftime, matching Jacob Jarvis with nine points each. J.P. Ruble netted eight points and Bracey Blanton had seven.
Central defeated Fredericktown 67-30 in another Large-School matchup on Friday while North County and Potosi were postponed due to snow.
Saxony Lutheran 53, Valle Catholic 28
JACKSON, Mo. – William Eldridge scored 12 points, Wilson Lodge added 11 and the Saxony Lutheran boys handcuffed the Valle Catholic offense for a comfortable 53-28 win on Friday night.
The Crusaders (2-8) carried a modest 29-24 lead after three quarters, then pulled away with a stunning 24-4 scoring burst over the last eight minutes.