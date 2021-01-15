AV snaps 5-game skid, Dragons rout Knights

BISMARCK – With all-conference senior Carter Brogan gradually working his way back from an elbow injury, the Arcadia Valley boys basketball team is hoping to spark a mid-season turnaround.

The Tigers took a positive step forward by forcing 14 turnovers in the half, and blitzed Bismarck 80-39 on Friday evening to emphatically halt a five-game losing streak.

Arcadia Valley (3-7, 1-1) crashed the boards early and often, and focused its offensive attack through the low post where sophomore Jackson Dement often drew a crowd of defenders.

Dement compiled 20 points with eight rebounds in an abbreviated night, as starters were pulled during the third quarter. The Tigers eventually landed 12 players in the scoring column.

Brogan was strong in all facets during the first half, finishing with eight points, 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists in his third appearance since returning to the lineup.

Willie Carter added nine points with five steals, and Andrew Tedford quickly notched nine points after missing much of the first half in foul trouble for the Tigers.