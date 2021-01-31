Basketball Roundup: Raiders gain physical victory over Potosi

POTOSI – Kyle Conkright scored a game-high 20 points, and the North County boys basketball team rallied to clinch a share of the MAAA Large-School title on Saturday.
The Raiders outscored Potosi 19-10 in the fourth quarter, and overcame a ragged start on the road to prevail 59-50 while playing its second conference game in as many evenings.
Eric Ruess provided 14 points and Karter Kekec added 13 more for North County (14-1, 4-0), which travels to Farmington on Tuesday in hopes of capping a perfect league record.
Potosi (9-9, 0-4) carried leads of 8-4 through one quarter and 23-19 at halftime while connecting on 18-of-32 free throws as a club in defeat.
Bryce Reed netted 11 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter for the Trojans. Malachi Peppers tossed in 11 points, and Ian Sansegraw finished with 10.
The contest was tied 40-40 entering the final period, but the Raiders pulled away for their seventh consecutive win after thumping Ste. Genevieve on Friday night.
Ste. Genevieve (13-6) beat Jefferson 55-35 in other Saturday action.
FRIDAY GAMES
Arcadia Valley 63, Valley 57
CALEDONIA – Andrew Tedford connected three times from long range, and scored 22 points to help Arcadia Valley hang on for 63-57 conference triumph at Valley on Friday night.
Jackson Dement converted 8-of-9 from the line, and provided 16 points exclusively during the second half for the visiting Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (6-7, 3-1) dominated the third quarter while extending a 26-22 halftime lead to 51-35, and prevailed after the Vikings battled back.
Carter Brogan tallied 10 points, and Willie Carter had eight. The Tigers need a win over West County and Valle Catholic loss to Kingston on Tuesday to earn a share of the MAAA Small-School title
Keegan Boyer paced Valley (9-6, 1-3) with 11 points while Hayden Rawlins added 10 and Jake Gaston contributed nine.
The Vikings attempted just three free throws in the game.
West County 54, Kingston 44
CADET – West County kept its hopes alive for a conference title share by earning a tough 54-44 road victory at Kingston on Friday night.
No scoring information for West County (5-9, 3-1) was made available. The Bulldogs will face Arcadia Valley for another key conference game on Tuesday.
Cody Yates netted 12 points and Matt Nelson added 10 for Kingston (7-9, 1-3)
Zalma 85, St. Paul 67
FARMINGTON – Zalma attacked the St. Paul defense and put a damper on Homecoming for the Giants with an 85-67 victory on Friday night.
DeVontae Minor totaled 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Chris Roberson scored 16 for St. Paul (7-10).
Lane Falch added a healthy double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.