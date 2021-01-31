Basketball Roundup: Raiders gain physical victory over Potosi

POTOSI – Kyle Conkright scored a game-high 20 points, and the North County boys basketball team rallied to clinch a share of the MAAA Large-School title on Saturday.

The Raiders outscored Potosi 19-10 in the fourth quarter, and overcame a ragged start on the road to prevail 59-50 while playing its second conference game in as many evenings.

Eric Ruess provided 14 points and Karter Kekec added 13 more for North County (14-1, 4-0), which travels to Farmington on Tuesday in hopes of capping a perfect league record.

Potosi (9-9, 0-4) carried leads of 8-4 through one quarter and 23-19 at halftime while connecting on 18-of-32 free throws as a club in defeat.

Bryce Reed netted 11 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter for the Trojans. Malachi Peppers tossed in 11 points, and Ian Sansegraw finished with 10.

The contest was tied 40-40 entering the final period, but the Raiders pulled away for their seventh consecutive win after thumping Ste. Genevieve on Friday night.

Ste. Genevieve (13-6) beat Jefferson 55-35 in other Saturday action.