FREDERICKTOWN – Grant Shankle scored 16 points, and the Fredericktown boys basketball team ended a three-game slide at home by topping De Soto 66-60 on Wednesday night.
Logan Winkleman netted 14 points while Dylan St. Clair added 11 and Colton Rehkop dropped in 10 before exiting with an ankle injury for the Blackcats (8-6).
Fredericktown stormed out to its maximum advantage at 28-12 after Winkleman completed a 3-point play and Alex Sikes followed with a putback.
De Soto (9-11) used a 7-0 spurt, including two quick field goals from Nic Krodinger, to draw within 36-31 by halftime before falling short.
Shankle and St. Clair knocked down runners to restore a 51-41 spread late in the third quarter. Broken pressure created a clinching layup after a 3-pointer by Clayton Snudden brought De Soto within 63-58.
Snudden finished with a game-high 23 points, and Krodinger scored 17 for the Dragons.
Farmington 75, Seckman 51
FARMINGTON – Senior center Cole Laurence spread the ball for nine assists, and Farmington dominated at home for a 75-51 victory over Seckman.
Tycen Gray netted 18 points and Cole Gerstenberger provided 14 for the Knights (12-1), who landed 10 players in the scoring column and won their eighth straight game.
Laurence finished with 10 points. Farmington built a sizable 27-8 lead through one quarter of action, and increased it to 47-25 at halftime.
Senior guard Jacob Deuster paced Seckman (2-11) with 10 points.
Cobden (Ill.) 45, Valle Catholic 38
CHESTER, Ill. – Valle Catholic trailed 33-28 early in the fourth quarter, then pulled even after Chase Dunlap hit two free throws and a subsequent 3-pointer with 4:30 left to play.
That sequence brought the 10th tie of a semifinal contest in the Chester Invitational Tournament, but second-seeded Cobden closed with a 12-5 run on Wednesday night.
The Appleknockers (11-7) made 12-of-15 from the line over the final eight minutes, and Joe Brumleve had 13 points to pace a 45-38 victory.
Carter Hoog scored a game-high 17 points for the Warriors, who will play for third place on Saturday. Dunlap finished with 14 points.
The halftime score was square at 21-21. Valle Catholic (8-7) committed only one turnover after the break in defeat.
WRESTLING
Warrenton Triangular
WARRENTON, Mo. – Chris Singleton earned a 14-1 major decision and third-period fall as the North County wrestling team split two dual contests on Wednesday night.
Jordan Borseth and Kyle Cresswell pinned their respective opponents within the second minute of action, and the Raiders picked up three forfeit wins to defeat host Warrenton 42-33.
Dalton Gullett and Cody White also prevailed in major decisions for North County.
Washington secured 10 of 14 weight classes later to ease past the Raiders 55-24. David Coroama, Anthony Wilson and Singleton scored falls.
North County 42, Warrenton 33
106 – Cody White (NC) m-dec Bryce Edison, 18-5
113 – David Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
120 – Amos Littrell (NC) win by forfeit
126 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
132 – Chris Singleton (NC) m-dec Jake Evrard, 14-1
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Tate Chandler, 1:27
145 – Kyle Cresswell (NC) fall Zach Alexander, 1:57
152 – Brent Wielms (W) dec Anthony Wilson, 17-15 SV
160 – Jerrett Villinger (W) fall Bobby Moore, 1:40
170 – Dalton Gullett (NC) m-dec Bret Lewis, 11-2
182 – Jeff Napier (W) win by forfeit
195 – Colton Rice (W) fall Austin Carver, 1:12
220 – Brady Weir (W) fall Stevie Pryor, 1:05
285 – Thomas Ray (W) fall Jaxon Nash, 5:23
Washington 55, North County 24
106 – Cody White (NC) win by forfeit
113 – David Coroama (NC) fall Brady Morgan, 5:35
120 – Evan Hey (W) fall Amos Littrell, 5:35
126 – Dana Cates (W) m-dec Jonathan Coroama, 17-9
132 – Chris Singleton (NC) fall James Johnson, 6:00
138 – Tommy Kelpe (W) dec Jordan Borseth, 7-6
145 – Louis Obermark (W) fall Kyle Cresswell, 3:18
152 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall Caleb Hlavity, 4:45
160 – Josh Morehouse (W) fall Bobby Moore, 4:56
170 – Chris Griesenauer (W) fall Dalton Gullett, 0:46
182 – Jack Carico (W) win by forfeit
195 – Cory Hardesty (W) fall Austin Carver, 0:17
220 – Isaiah DeVore (W) fall Stevie Pryor, 1:40
285 – Gavin Holtmeyer (W) fall Jaxon Nash, 0:43
Jackson Quad
JACKSON, Mo. – Heavyweight Clayton Vaughn went unbeaten on the night with a fall, 5-1 decision and win by forfeit as Ste. Genevieve had mixed results during a quad-match at Jackson.
The Dragons outlasted Sikeston 39-33 and rolled past Windsor 44-14 before running into a 55-9 setback against powerhouse Jackson.
Noah Ogden and Ty Brown each scored two falls, and Nathan Selby added a second-period pin and convincing 16-1 technical fall for Ste. Genevieve.
Dalton McNeal and Jacob Dickens added crucial falls against Sikeston while picking up byes as Windsor was open in their weight divisions.
Ste. Genevieve 39, Sikeston 33
106 – Double Open
113 – Eddie Foster (SK) dec Gavin Gross, 10-8
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Devyn Tinsley, 2:16
126 – Nathan Selby (SG) fall Cooper Dees, 3:42
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) fall Nathaniel Vaughn, 1:40
138 – Josh Rishton (SK) fall Kaleb Myracle, 2:16
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) dec Quincy Nelson, 5-1
152 – Noah Ogden (SG) fall Colton Jackson, 1:19
160 – Sean Blanchfield (SK) fall Andrew Wolk, 0:58
170 – Trent Elliott (SK) fall Josh Schmidt, 3:04
182 – Ty Brown (SG) fall Brian Jasper, 1:58
195 – Lestyn Thompson (SK) fall Luke Williams, 3:07
220 – Tyreke Jamison (SG) fall Christian Hale, 4:55
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) fall David Rowland, 2:42
Ste. Genevieve 44, Windsor 14
106 – Double Open
113 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Joe Hirst, 2:29
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) win by forfeit
126 – Nathan Selby (SG) tech fall Tyler Perry, 16-1
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) win by forfeit
138 – Seth Winkelmann (W) fall Kaleb Myracle, 1:47
145 – Grant Pauli (W) m-dec Grant Staffen, 18-5
152 – Noah Ogden (SG) fall Dominic Pona, 1:09
160 – Andrew Wolk (SG) dec Luke Longtin, 8-1
170 – Austin Henry (W) m-dec Josh Schmidt, 9-0
182 – Ty Brown (SG) fall Brandon Ruegge, 5:24
195 – Double Open
220 – Double Open
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) win by forfeit
Jackson 55, Ste. Genevieve 9
106 – Double Open
113 – Riley Wiseman (J) dec Gavin Gross, 8-3
120 – Alec Bailey (J) fall Dalton McNeal, 2:49
126 – Grady Livingston (J) tech fall Nathan Selby, 5:08
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) fall Anthony Aguirrie, 1:54
138 – Dawson Tyler (J) fall Kaleb Myracle, 0:39
145 – Garner Horman (J) dec Grant Staffen, 6-1
152 – Braden Vaugier (J) fall Noah Ogden, 3:15
160 – Noah Uhrhan (J) fall Andrew Wolk, 0:44
170 – Cole Parker (J) tech fall Josh Schmidt, 5:41
182 – Cole Amelunke (J) fall Ty Brown 1:35
195 – Nathan Reiminger (J) fall Luke Williams, 1:59
220 – Wesley Blattel (J) dec Christian Hale, 8-3
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) dec Braxton Green, 5-1
