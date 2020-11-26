Blackcats place fifth at AV tourney

IRONTON – Andrew Starkey totaled 20 points and eight rebounds as Fredericktown cruised to a fifth-place result at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Blackcats delivered a defensive shutout through the duration of the first quarter, and dominated along the boards for a 57-31 triumph over Clearwater on Wednesday.
Fredericktown (2-1) carried a 10-0 lead after eight minutes. Nate Miller added 15 points, and Matthew Starkey notched eight points plus nine rebounds.
Clearwater (1-3) started the game 0-of-11 from the field until Daylan Connor hit three straight jumpers, including two 3-pointers, off the bench in the second quarter.
Andrew Starkey and Miller each answered from long range, and Malachi Kyle found Starkey ahead of the pack for a layup to restore a 22-8 advantage.
Andrew Starkey had 13 points for the quarter, and helped the Blackcats lead 32-15 at halftime. His three at the buzzer on Monday prevented Fredericktown from being eliminated.
The Tigers generated only nine rebounds during the first half, but picked up three on a single possession before Joey Holmes converted a follow early in the third quarter.
Matthew Starkey answered with a second-chance shot with contact, and Miller added another 3-point play to make it 45-22.
Kyle chipped in six points, four assists and three steals, and split two defenders for a scooping layup to briefly invoke a running clock down the stretch.
Cohlbe Dunnahoo chipped in three blocks and seven rebounds for Fredericktown, which committed only five turnovers in the contest.
Keegan Gracey matched Connor with a team-high nine points, and Richy McKinney sank two triples for Clearwater.
Top-seeded South Iron and Bunker meet in Thursday's final while Lesterville and Ellington battle for third place.
