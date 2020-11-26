Blackcats place fifth at AV tourney

IRONTON – Andrew Starkey totaled 20 points and eight rebounds as Fredericktown cruised to a fifth-place result at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Blackcats delivered a defensive shutout through the duration of the first quarter, and dominated along the boards for a 57-31 triumph over Clearwater on Wednesday.

Fredericktown (2-1) carried a 10-0 lead after eight minutes. Nate Miller added 15 points, and Matthew Starkey notched eight points plus nine rebounds.

Clearwater (1-3) started the game 0-of-11 from the field until Daylan Connor hit three straight jumpers, including two 3-pointers, off the bench in the second quarter.

Andrew Starkey and Miller each answered from long range, and Malachi Kyle found Starkey ahead of the pack for a layup to restore a 22-8 advantage.

Andrew Starkey had 13 points for the quarter, and helped the Blackcats lead 32-15 at halftime. His three at the buzzer on Monday prevented Fredericktown from being eliminated.