JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington boys basketball team hit Jackson with an opening 11-2 blitz, and moved back into the victory column on Friday night.
Junior guard Brant Gray sank four 3-pointers, and shared game-high honors with 20 points as the visiting Knights rolled past Jackson 63-52 with a strong rebounding effort.
Isaiah Robinson finished with 14 points while Jonah Burgess added 12 and Bracey Blanton chipped in nine more. Farmington (11-8) carried a 27-12 lead at halftime.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Gray and Bracey Blanton commenced the third quarter, and Robinson raced in transition as Farmington built its largest advantage at 35-12 with an 8-0 spurt.
Bray and Burgess contributed eight points to an 18-6 margin through one quarter. Robinson drove along the baseline for an explosive dunk to restore a 22-10 lead.
Lane Crowden netted 20 points and Quinn Scott had 11 for Jackson (7-13), which trailed 57-44 with 2:30 remaining and later closed to within 11.
Farmington will face either Valle Catholic or Bismarck in the quarterfinal round of the MAAA tournament on Monday at Mineral Area College.
