Farmington High School senior Justus Boyer recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA basketball and continue his education at Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Mo. A starting forward last season for the Knights. Boyer also competes as a sprinter and high jump on the Farmington track and field team. Also seated, from left, are father Sean Boyer, mother Natalia Hibbert and grandmother Tina Duncan. Pictured standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Christopher Joseph, head basketball coach Garrett Callahan and stepfather Nick Hibbert.