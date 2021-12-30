Boys Basketball: Bryant saves Rebels; Raiders power past Knights

PARK HILLS – The Hillsboro defense and a near capacity crowd must have figured that Central star Jobe Bryant would attempt to create the go-ahead shot late in a dominant fourth quarter.

Although the Hawks denied him once, the all-state guard responded by slashing down the lane for the decisive 3-point play in heavy traffic with 6.5 seconds left.

Bryant deflected the ensuing inbounds pass, the Hawks sailed the next out of bounds, and the second-seeded Rebels survived 67-66 in the quarterfinal round of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Central (7-1) squandered a 13-point halftime lead following a superb start defensively, but still managed to reach a semifinal showdown with Festus on Thursday night.

Bryant netted 16 of his 33 points in the final period while simply taking over, and repeatedly drew a group of challengers while seeking creases to the rim. He also produced four steals.

Kendall Horton added nine points in the victory, and opened the fourth quarter with a sideline steal and layup through contact to restore a 47-40 margin.

Hillsboro (5-4) rode the hot shooting of senior Kyle Phipps to a comeback, as he delivered 12 of his team-high 21 points over the final 6 ½ minutes.

Josh Allison finished off connecting passes from Phipps and Noah Holland to get within 50-46. Phipps then cut the difference to 52-51 from long range with 4:40 remaining.

Bryant answered two go-ahead free throws by Phipps with another driving layup, then secured his first 3-point play down the stretch to give Central a 65-62 advantage.

Hillsboro countered with two defensive stops. Kieren Jones drove to close the gap, and Holland drilled a short jumper on a designed inbounds play for the lead with 32 seconds remaining.

Holland finished with 20 points while hitting 7-of-7 free throws, and Luka Pool notched 12. The Hawks were limited to three first-quarter field goals, and trailed 34-21 at halftime before compiling 45 second-half points.

Central extended a 13-8 lead by curling around high screens and sinking several mid-range shots. Bryant and Grant Manion dropped in runners, and Caden Casey added a 3-pointer toward a 12-3 run.

Casey had seven points for the Rebels while Jaxon Jones, Manion and Zack Boyd chipped in six apiece.

North County 65, Farmington 55

PARK HILLS – The strength of North County post players Nolan Reed and Andrew Civey could not be stalled by Farmington in a marquee quarterfinal clash on Wednesday evening.

Reed compiled 15 points with 13 rebounds, and Civey totaled 15 points plus 10 rebounds as the fifth-seeded Raiders prevailed 65-55 at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Junior guard Layne Wigger balanced the offense with 15 points as well, and North County (5-4) overcame a subpar 11-of-23 showing on free throws to meet South Iron in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Senior guard Bracey Blanton netted 13 of his game-high 24 points during a sizzling third quarter, and Farmington (6-3) stayed within striking distance for most of the contest.

Blanton banked a tough floater, attacked for a subsequent layup and nailed a deep 3-pointer from the left wing to bring the Knights within 38-37 with 1:48 remaining in the period.

But only a 25-footer at the buzzer by teammate J.P. Ruble could interrupt a momentous 15-3 surge sparked by an inbounds pass to Grant Mullins and putback from Reed.

Civey added another second-chance basket plus a transition layup within eight consecutive points from North County to open the fourth.

The difference eventually swelled to 58-44 before Brenan Schaper sank his third and fourth 3-pointers of the game to make it 60-52. He equaled Ruble with 12 points each in defeat.

Jobe Smith missed significant minutes after picking up his fourth foul, but made two key free throws off a Farmington turnover and totaled nine points while drawing a pair of charges.

Reed nearly compiled a double-double by halftime, powering his way to 11 rebounds prior to the break. His putback preceded an immediate steal and assist from Kooper Kekec to Civey for an 18-12 lead.

The Knights soon trailed by nine, but received a boost on the offensive glass from Jeremiah Cunningham while Blanton converted a 3-point play to help reduce their deficit to 25-22.

Farmington was a solid 11-of-15 from the stripe.

Festus 67, Ste. Genevieve 65

PARK HILLS – Cole Rickermann surpassed 1,000 varsity points in the second quarter, then saved his most emphatic defensive play for the conclusion on Wednesday night.

The senior guard blocked a spinning shot by Ste. Genevieve guard Ricky Hunter in the lane with about 8 seconds left to help Festus preserve a 67-65 victory at the Central Christmas Tournament.

Rickermann finished with 18 points, Collin Weinhaus added 15 and the third-seeded Tigers earned a third matchup with Central this month in the semifinal round on Thursday night.

Eric Ruess provided 12 points and eight rebounds, and spotted Festus (7-2) a narrow 66-63 lead on a putback down the stretch.

Ste. Genevieve (7-3) erased an original 10-point deficit after being repeatedly outrun down the court for numerous fast-break baskets during the first half.

Aiden Boyer cut the margin to one with a late jumper, and the Dragons had their lone chance to shoot for the possible win denied by Rickermann after Arhmad Branch missed a front-end free throw with 20 seconds left.

Hunter sparked Ste. Genevieve with a game-high 19 points off the bench. He connected on five 3-pointers, and went back-to-back with Blake Morganthaler to forge a 58-58 tie early in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard and defensive specialist Thomas O’Brien stepped up with 14 points, and Morganthaler ended with 11 on three triples in defeat.

Ste. Genevieve committed only eight turnovers, but failed to retreat quickly enough as Festus turned each rebound into an opportunity for transition points.

Weinhaus answered a Morganthaler 3-pointer in the second quarter, and Hayden Bates pushed the margin to 36-26 on a layup ahead of the pack.

Ste. Genevieve pulled to within 36-35 on consecutive threes by Boyer, who tallied eight points and eight rebounds, before the Tigers restored a 47-39 cushion after intermission.

Rudy Flieg, who earned a healthy double-double in the opening round on Tuesday, had nine points and nine rebounds for the sixth-seeded Dragons.

Kingston 52, Saxony Lutheran 46

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Kingston boys basketball team followed up a victory over Class 6 program Fox with perhaps an even more impressive result on Wednesday night.

Cody Yates sparked a huge fourth quarter by notching 13 of his game-high 23 points, and the Cougars rallied to defeat Saxony Lutheran 52-46 and reach the Warrior Winter Classic title game.

Matt Nelson finished with 12 points and Giuseppe Gharlanda added seven for Kingston (8-2), which outscored the Crusaders 22-10 during the final period.

Saxony Lutheran (7-3), which defeated North County prior to Christmas, built a 28-18 halftime lead. The Cougars chipped away with defense, however, and sank enough free throws to close out the big victory.

Kingston moved on to face top seed Seckman on Thursday night.

Wilson Lodge paced Saxony with 11 points.

Seckman 71, Valle Catholic 66

STE. GENEVIEVE – Colin Debold scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half on Wednesday night as top-seeded Seckman edged Valle Catholic 71-66 in the Warrior Winter Classic semifinals.

Riley Bradford added 17 points as Seckman (9-2) protected a 51-46 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Valle Catholic (4-4) rebounded well to earn a 27-26 advantage at halftime, but could not overcome a rough 11-of-30 effort from the line while also shooting 6-of-26 from beyond the arc.

Aiden Heberlie returned from illness to deliver a game-high 22 points for the Warriors, who dropped into the third-place game against Saxony Lutheran.

Chase Fallert pitched in 15 points, and Carson Tucker provided a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Fredericktown 57, Crystal City 51

PARK HILLS – Fredericktown protected a one-point lead with five consecutive defensive stops, and topped Crystal City 57-51 in the consolation bracket of the Central Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.

Andrew Starkey powered the offense with 25 points, while Cohlbe Dunnahoo dropped in 12 and Zander Stephens added seven off the bench for the Blackcats.

Matthew Starkey extended a 49-44 advantage on a putback with about 1:40 to play, and Fredericktown (4-4) moved ahead to face Herculaneum on Thursday.

Crystal City (4-6) got a tying steal and layup from Clayton Roussin with 6:52 remaining, and stayed within 45-44 when Ian Kirn nailed a 3-pointer.

But the Blackcats held their ground from there, and answered with consecutive jumpers by Dunnahoo and Andrew Starkey.

Fredericktown carried an 11-9 edge through one quarter, and headed into halftime leading 27-20 after Dunnahoo was fouled on a made fading putback with 3 seconds left.

Senior guard Calloway Dashner shined for the Hornets with 22 points.

South Iron 81, Steelville 68

PARK HILLS – South Iron reached the Central Christmas Tournament semifinal round as the top seed in a high-powered 81-68 shootout over Steelville on Wednesday.

D.J. Prater tallied 24 points and Drenin Dinkins posted 23 for South Iron, which gained a 42-32 halftime lead and advanced to meet North County on Thursday.

Champ McMurry added 18 points and Martez Burse had 10 in the victory as each team put four players in double figures. The Panthers made 11-of-14 free throws.

Johnny Brice paced Steelville with 22 points. Conner Diaz scored 13 points, Landon Mabe chipped in 11 and Toby Brown supplied 10 more.

Fox 63, St. Paul 53

STE. GENEVIEVE – Fox outlasted St. Paul 63-53 in a consolation game at the Warrior Winter Classic on Wednesday evening.

DeVontae Minor erupted for 26 points in defeat to lead St. Paul (2-11). Isaiah Dumas scored 10 more.

Both teams will face St. Vincent in back-to-back games on Thursday to decide fifth place after another school dropped out of the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.