Boys Basketball: Kingston finally delivers historic tournament title

STE. GENEVIEVE – The phrase “Long time coming” was echoed often on Thursday night after the Kingston boys basketball program finally obtained its first tournament title of any kind.

Indeed it has been. Nearly a quarter century in fact.

In their 24th season of varsity existence, the Cougars have an elusive first-place plaque for their trophy case after winning the Warrior Winter Classic as the No. 3 seed among seven teams.

Senior forward Matt Nelson returned to his dominant form with 26 points, sophomore guard Cody Yates continued to shine with 24, and Kingston ousted top-seeded Class 6 opponent Seckman 70-61.

The Jaguars nailed seven 3-pointers, shot a solid 12-of-15 from the line and threatened to seize control early in the third quarter while getting a game-high 30 points from sophomore Colin Debold.

But the hustling Cougars refused to wilt this time. They carried a 31-30 edge after the teams exchanged modest runs heading into halftime.

After Seckman (9-3) landed the first significant scoring punch out of the break, Kingston surged for an eventual 52-43 advantage entering the fourth quarter and remained in front.

Although the Cougars were often viewed as the regional doormat before the arrival of 14th-year head coach Paul Hamilton, they have slowly but steadily climbed in profile.

A program that once lost 97 consecutive games is almost certain to clinch just its second winning season ever, and has already surpassed the total of nine victories from last winter.

Kingston (10-2) made its first district final appearance in March, and fell painfully short against Bunker in the championship round of the Valley Tournament a few weeks ago.

The awaited breakthrough has arrived, and nothing about it was a fluke. The Cougars crushed Class 6 program Fox in the quarterfinal round, then rallied from 10 down to upset Saxony Lutheran.

They flip the calendar to January holding the best overall record in the MAAA, and have become the early favorite heading into the Small-School division schedule.

Giuseppe Gharlanda finished with eight points, and Collin Sumpter had seven to bolster Kingston.

Festus 58, Central 56

PARK HILLS – For only the second time in the last two decades, the Central Christmas Tournament will conclude without an MAAA conference team participating in the boys final.

Just like the Gene Steighorst Tournament three weeks ago, heated rivals Festus and Central battled to the final possession, and Rebels star Jobe Bryant was placed squarely in the spotlight.

Festus got a late go-ahead layup from Arhmad Branch, and delivered two defensive stops over the last 10 seconds Thursday night to clip Central 58-56 in their third and last meeting this season.

Cole Rickermann sank three 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes, and scored a game-high 19 as the Tigers secured a title clash with defending champion South Iron on Friday night.

Festus (8-2) trailed 56-55 before Branch finished his aggressive drive, and ultimately capitalized on cold shooting from the perimeter by the Rebels.

Bryant matched fellow sophomore guard Caden Casey with 15 points each to pace the Rebels, and was called for carrying the ball while dribbling near the midcourt logo and trailing by one.

Central (7-2) inbounded under its own basket with 3.6 seconds left after Rickermann split two free throws. Bryant, whose 3-point play beat Hillsboro in the quarterfinals, just missed a contested 24-footer as time expired.

Transfer forward Eric Ruess provided 14 points for the Tigers, and yelled toward a particular section of the capacity crowd in the corner once the final buzzer sounded.

The intense semifinal game was tied 16-16 after one quarter and yet again 25-25 at halftime. The Rebels fell short despite 14 physical rebounds from Grant Manion and nine more by Triston Stewart.

Kendall Horton notched six of his eight points on strong drives in the early minutes.

South Iron 71, North County 68

PARK HILLS – North County turned from timid to ferocious after returning from the locker room, and fell just one basket short of completely erasing a 19-point deficit in improbable fashion against mighty South Iron.

Drenin Dinkins carried the reigning Central Christmas Tournament champion Panthers through a shaky fourth quarter and into a fourth straight final appearance.

The all-state senior guard capped a perfect 13-of-13 performance from the free-throw line in the closing seconds, and scored 33 points as South Iron escaped 71-68 on Thursday night.

Champ McMurry added 17 points, D.J. Prater supplied 11 and South Iron (10-2) advanced to face Festus on Friday after totally dominating the first half for an eventual 43-24 lead.

North County (5-5) settled down offensively with only two second-half turnovers, and used gritty and physical defense to frustrate the Panthers into some uncharacteristic miscues down the stretch.

Layne Wigger highlighted the comeback while amassing a team-high 19 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and received plenty of help as the Raiders continued clawed from 59-45 down in the fourth.

Consecutive defensive stops in the final minute gave the No. 5 seed one chance to pull even in transition, but a brief hesitation in the post enabled Dinkins to emerge with a loose ball and seal the outcome.

Nolan Reed finished with 13 points while Jobe Smith netted 12 for North County. Andrew Civey tossed in 11, and Clayton Chandler had nine.

The Raiders landed in the third-place game against rival Central on Friday.

Steelville 60, Farmington 54

PARK HILLS – Steelville forced overtime following a blocked shot at the conclusion of regulation, and topped Farmington 60-54 in the Central Christmas Tournament fifth-place bracket on Thursday.

The eighth-seeded Cardinals outscored the fourth-seeded Knights 10-4 during the extra session, and advanced to face Hillsboro on Friday.

Steelville (7-4) rallied after trailing 30-22 at halftime, and received a game-high 25 points from Landon Mabe plus 16 more from Johnny Brice.

Bracey Blanton tallied 19 points in defeat, and was denied at the basket while attacking at the buzzer with the contest square at 50-50.

Hunter Cole emerged with 18 points, including the lone overtime field goal for Farmington (6-4) after going scoreless one day earlier against North County.

J.P Ruble chipped in nine points, and was 5-of-5 from the line.

Hillsboro 59, Ste. Genevieve 50

PARK HILLS – Senior guard Kyle Phipps netted 12 of his 25 points during an explosive second quarter to send Hillsboro into the Central Christmas Tournament fifth-place game on Thursday.

Noah Holland steadily compiled 23 points for the Hawks, who entered halftime with a 30-25 advantage and held off Ste. Genevieve 59-50.

Hillsboro (6-4) earned a matchup with Steelville on Friday.

Both teams returned to action following narrow quarterfinal losses, and were carried offensively by a couple of main sources.

Rudy Flieg highlighted the effort for Ste. Genevieve (7-4) with 21 points. Ricky Hunter tossed in 15 points and Aiden Boyer finished with 10.

Potosi 57, Jefferson 53

PARK HILLS – Malachi Peppers notched 10 of his game-high 20 points during a key second quarter, and helped Potosi edge Jefferson 57-53 Thursday in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation bracket.

Ty Mills equaled the three 3-pointers of Peppers while scoring 17, and Luke Brabham provided all nine of his points as the Trojans outscored the Blue Jays 18-13 in the fourth quarter to prevail.

Potosi (6-4) rallied from 14-9 down to grab a 32-31 lead at halftime, and advanced to face Fredericktown on Friday following a tight battle to the conclusion.

Colton Richardson paced Jefferson (4-7) with 16 points while Drew Breeze added 13 and Nate Breeze finished with 10.

The Blue Jays collectively made 8-of-9 free throws in defeat.

Fredericktown 40, Herculaneum 31

PARK HILLS – Senior Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored a game-high 13 points, and Fredericktown successfully limped into the consolation final of the Central Christmas Tournament on Thursday.

Andrew Starkey had 12 points, and Fredericktown outlasted Herculaneum 40-31 after hitting a solid 10-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter after both offenses slumped.

Fredericktown (5-4) assumed a 19-15 lead at intermission, and pulled away by outscoring its foe 16-9 in the final period. Lane Sikes provided eight points in the victory.

Gabe Watkins tallied eight points and Dallin Fuller notched seven for Herculaneum (4-5), which did not visit the charity stripe until the fourth.

Saxony Lutheran 62, Valle Catholic 20

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic suffered a stunning clunker as host team in the third-place game of the Warrior Winter Classic on Thursday night.

Wilson Lodge scored 21 points, William Eldridge added 13 , and Saxony Lutheran shot a blistering 62 percent from the field during a 62-20 rout.

The first quarter ended with Saxony Lutheran (8-5) holding a modest 9-3 lead, but the margin swelled to 33-12 by halftime. The Warriors never mounted a response.

Valle Catholic (4-5) went empty from beyond the arc, and made only 6-of-15 free throws. Clayton Drury and Aiden Heberlie had five points each to pace the Warriors.

The Crusaders forced 16 turnovers while committing only eight.

St. Vincent volunteered to play consecutive consolation games earlier Thursday, and won both against Fox 64-47 and St. Paul 61-49 for fifth place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.