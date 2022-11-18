Boys Basketball Preview: Central becomes deeper; rivals look to narrow gap

The most explosive and dynamic offense in MAAA boys basketball remains situated in a holding pattern for at least a few more days.

Central brings back four starters and six main contributors from a 20-6 squad that won the Large-School regular season by two games and repeated as Class 4, District 2 champion.

As many rivals within the league face significant turnover in their respective lineups, the Rebels figure to be the favorites once their state playoff football run concludes.

The most formidable challenge could come from North County, which also features a guard-heavy attack and brisk tempo with numerous perimeter scoring threats.

The number of established forwards in the conference will slightly decline, and the pace of many games may diminish the need to generate as many low-post touches out of half-court sets.

Ste. Genevieve upended top seeds Central and North County on consecutive nights to win the MAAA Tournament last February, but six of the first eight players from that rotation have since graduated.

Two of the four new head coaches in the MAAA are back for second stints at previous schools with Dan Johnson at North County and Lance Sprenkel at Bismarck.

Valle Catholic looks to extend its reign atop the Small-School division while Kingston hopes to maintain an upward trend following its best season in program history.

CENTRAL Rebels

Head Coach: Brad Gross – 3rd season

2021-22 Record: 20-6 (5-0)

Key Returners: Jobe Bryant, jr., G; Kendall Horton, sr., F; Mason Williams, sr., G; Caden Casey, jr., G: Kannon Harlow, jr., G; Triston Stewart, sr., F; Zack Boyd, jr.; F

Season Outlook:

Once Central has its full cast available from the gridiron, a quest to progress farther in the Class 4 playoffs will commence with an entertaining frenzy.

The Rebels will likely operate with four guards, possibly five, on the court at any given moment, which can be beneficial in wearing down opponents.

Jobe Bryant became the first sophomore in MAAA boys basketball history to breeze past 1,000 career points, and remains the clear all-state leader while running the show.

But the talent surrounding him is likewise extremely athletic, as clearly seen when forced turnovers become dangerous fast breaks in a blink.

Current senior forward Kendall Horton was the team’s second leading scorer, and Caden Casey elevated above the rim to dunk lob passes last winter.

Kannon Harlow can strike as a shooter or slasher. Triston Stewart provides size and physicality inside with added post depth from forward Zack Boyd.

But the most promising lineup change involves the return of Mason Williams from an ACL injury that wiped out his junior season. He previously thrived as a varsity freshman point guard.

NORTH COUNTY Raiders

Head Coach: Dan Johnson – 1st year

2021-22 Record: 15-13 (3-2)

Key Returners: Layne Wigger, sr., G: Jobe Smith, sr., G; Kooper Kekec, sr., G; Andrew Civey, sr., F: Grant Mullins, sr., G; Zane Huff, jr.

Season Outlook:

Few players in the region made a larger introductory splash than North County shooting guard Layne Wigger, who eclipsed 30 points on several occasions last season.

The Raiders salvaged a winning record despite the departure of several major pieces from their state quarterfinal run, thanks to a sustained commitment to pestering defensive pressure.

Dan Johnson returns to Bonne Terre following a solid run of success at Hillsboro, and emphasizes swift ball movement to create open looks at the offensive end.

Johnson has a plethora of quick three-sport athletes in the fold to handle an aggressive tempo, including senior guards Jobe Smith, Kooper Kekec and Grant Mullins.

The inside force will feature senior Andrew Civey, whose rebounding presence is crucial as the Raiders look to develop more weapons near the hoop.

POTOSI Trojans

Head Coach: Jackson Conaway – 4th season

2021-22 Record: 15-12 (1-4)

Key Returners: Gabe Brawley, jr., G; Carter Whitley, soph., G; Zane West, sr., F; Ty Mills, sr., G; Malachi Sansegraw, sr., G; Gavin Portell, sr., F; J.T. Cross, jr., F

Season Outlook:

The most intriguing battle for status within the Large-School division could determine the top challenger for the experienced Rebels and Raiders.

Potosi will likewise require big production from its guards, whether driving and dishing or pulling up with numerous options from long range.

Gabe Brawley emerged as a consistent scorer early last season. Freshman Carter Whitley then bolstered the Trojans with an excellent conference tournament once being promoted from the junior varsity.

Those guards are helped by four seniors who saw regular minutes last winter, including other guards Ty Mills and Malachi Sansegraw.

Zane West is a three-year starter whose effort in the paint will be needed to overcome the lack of a true center. Gavin Portell will inherit a similar role while bringing a solid vertical leap.

VALLE CATHOLIC Warriors:

Head Coach: Tyler Search – 6th season

2021-22 Record: 16-11 (5-0)

Key Returners: Chase Fallert, sr., G; Sam Drury, sr., G; Carson Tucker, sr., G; Clayton Drury, sr., G; Harry Oliver, sr., F; Jackson Fowler, sr., F

Season Outlook:

Valle Catholic would have been supplanted by Kingston atop the Small-School division if not for a stunning rally from seven points down over the final 1:25 of regulation on the road.

The Warriors will miss the shot blocking and power at the rim from Missouri baseball signee and all-state forward Aiden Heberlie, but return most of their best backcourt players.

Chase Fallert was the other half of a formidable one-two-scoring punch, and is poised for a big senior campaign while directing traffic from the point with a quick first step on drives.

Sam Drury, Carson Tucker and Clayton Drury bring a gritty quality as hustling guards. Harry Oliver is the most experienced forward left for Valle with fellow senior Jackson Fowler looking for increased action.

The Warriors will test themselves against Central and Ste. Genevieve before hosting some even larger schools at their annual holiday tournament.

STE. GENEVIEVE Dragons

Head Coach: Rob Coleman – 16th season

2021-22 Record: 19-8 (3-2)

Key Returners: Ricky Hunter, sr., G; Aiden Boyer, sr., F; Collin Fritsch, sr., G

Season Outlook:

Relentless man-to-man defense has always given Ste. Genevieve a fighting chance against foes during the lengthy tenure of coach Rob Coleman.

The Dragons may encounter a greater need to force turnovers than in previous years, simply due to a reduction in established scorers at the offensive end.

Senior guard Ricky Hunter possesses one of the best 3-point strokes in the conference, and can also close out close games at the free-throw line.

Perimeter help will be paramount for the Dragons to contend for plaques, but senior forward Aiden Boyer eases that burden by providing a strong double-double candidate inside.

FARMINGTON Knights

Head Coach: Garrett Callahan – 2nd season

2021-22 Record: 12-14 (3-2)

Key Returners: Justus Boyer, sr., F; Cannon Roth, soph., F; Braydon Berry, jr., G

Season Outlook:

For the second straight year, the Farmington lineup is facing a massive overhaul. Only this time, all five starting spots are open to competition.

The Knights relied heavily on 3-pointers from its outgoing senior guards and forwards with minimal possessions being run primarily through the low post.

Second-year coach Garrett Callahan will learn plenty about his squad on the fly. Farmington remains the largest school in the conference, but has only two seniors on the roster this year.

Justus Boyer figures to be a more versatile part of the offense along with forward Cannon Roth, who was often summoned off the varsity bench during his freshman season.

WEST COUNTY Bulldogs

Head Coach: Chris LaBruyere – 12th season

2021-22 Record: 12-14 (2-2)

Key Returners: Ty Harlow, soph., G; Garrisson Turner, jr., G; Caden Merrill, sr., F; Jaxon Campbell, soph., G; Chasten Horton, sr., C; Nolan Rawson, soph., G; Carter Reed, jr., G; Levi Hale, soph., F

Season Outlook:

West County built last season around a promising future from the outset, immediately sending four freshmen into the chaos of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament with large crowds looking on.

The Bulldogs flirted with a .500 record, but struggled to post consistent scoring totals while also trying to stop physically mature opponents.

There were plenty of highlights from exciting point guard Ty Harlow, whose solid ball handling enabled classmates Jaxon Campbell, Nolan Rawson and Levi Hale to also settle in.

Junior guard Garrisson Turner is back for a third varsity season, while senior forwards Caden Merrill and Chasten Horton provide strength along the glass.

KINGSTON Cougars

Head Coach: Paul Hamilton – 15th season

2021-22 Record: 19-8 (3-1)

Key Returners: Cody Yates, jr., G; Corey Kemper, sr., G; Collin Sumpter, sr., F; Wyatt Johnson, sr., F; Seth Politte, sr., F; Mason Nelson, jr.,G

Season Outlook:

A gifted group of seniors led by forward and career scoring leader Matt Nelson propelled Kingston to its first district title in school history after many years of mighty struggle as a program.

And while explosive guard Cody Yates provided the perfect balance at guard, the unsung heroes were a solid crew of reserves who played tough defense and delivered huge minutes in tight games.

Yates returns for his junior season as an all-conference standout, and the Cougars are hoping to uphold the new standard set by a 19-win squad that performed well before fading in the state sectional round.

The responsibilities will increase for seniors Corey Kemper, Wyatt Johnson, Seth Politte and Collin Sumpter, whose transition dunk electrified Kingston during the district final.

Mason Nelson moves into the varsity mix upon the departures of his record-breaking brother and sister for Fontbonne University

FREDERICKTOWN Blackcats

Head Coach: Joaby Sikes – 6th season

2021-22 Record: 10-14 (0-5)

Key Returners: Andrew Starkey, sr., G; Riley Fraire, sr., F; Mark Heine, sr., G; Zander Stephens, jr., G

Season Outlook:

Fredericktown was rewarded for hanging tough into fourth quarters, obtaining five of 10 victories last season by single digits.

Andrew Starkey has two winning buzzer beaters on his résumé at the AV Thanksgiving Tournament, and will again have the green light to create shots as an all-conference guard.

The Blackcats graduated two multi-year starting forwards, however, and will need to develop another interior threat along senior Riley Fraire.

Defensive stalwart Mark Heine and perimeter threat Zander Stephens are also back as Fredericktown hopes to escape the MAAA cellar and improve upon an ugly 1-44 mark in conference games over the last nine years.

ARCADIA VALLEY Tigers

Head Coach: David Prater – 1st season

2021-22 Record: 9-16 (2-3)

Key Returners: Jackson Dement, sr., F; Colin Whited, sr., G; Ralph Salinas, sr., G; Jasper Inman, sr., F; Gavan Douglas, jr., G; Dillon Mueller, jr., G

Season Outlook:

Two years removed from winning a district title, Arcadia Valley is undergoing a change in leadership as former South Iron star David Prater takes the reins as head coach.

A squad that utilized a bevy of defensive looks may rely more heavily on extended pressure if an older group of guards can sustain the necessary energy, spacing and execution.

The Tigers may have the most skilled post player in the Small-School division. Jackson Dement can score with his back to the basket, or by knocking down mid-range jumpers.

Colin Whited and Ralph Salinas play major roles in breaking traps while junior guards Gavan Douglas and Dillon Mueller look to cash in from the perimeter.

BISMARCK Indians

Head Coach: Lance Sprenkel – 1st season

2021-22 Record: 6-21 (0-5)

Key Returners: Tanner Martinez, sr., F; Garrett Mork, jr., G; Gavin Butery, sr., G; Daven Miller, jr., G; Sven Wilson, jr., F; Jesse Mack, jr., G

Season Outlook:

Another notable offseason move unfolded at Bismarck, where veteran coach Lance Sprenkel heads back to a program he once guided to consecutive state playoff appearances in 1998 and 1999.

The Indians went winless in conference play last winter, but hope to turn things around after avenging one of those setbacks against rival Valley in first-round district action.

The increased physical strength of four-year varsity player Tanner Martinez and crafty scoring touch of junior guard Garrett Mork give the Indians a viable inside-outside threat with slashing capability.

Gavin Butery and Daven Miller are key to handling the ball and limiting turnovers, while forward Sven Wilson offers a rebounding presence near the rim alongside Martinez.

ST. PAUL Giants

Head Coach: Justin Ford – 5th season

2021-22 Record: 6-21

Key Returners: DeVontae Minor, sr., G; Grant Anderson, jr., F; Isaiah Dumas, sr., F: Elijah Propst, sr., G

Season Outlook:

St. Paul Lutheran was highly athletic at the Class 1 level last season, especially at the guard positions, but struggled to translate their relentless effort into a string of victories.

Heading into the immediate future, the Giants will need an added boost from forwards Grant Anderson and Isaiah Dumas as a scoring alternative to star guard DeVontae Minor.

Minor is poised to surpass 1,000 career points soon with the skill to burn solo defenders either off the dribble or by spotting up from long range.

Teammates Elijah Propst and Brett Peak will be asked for contributions after giving the track and field program a lift as state qualifiers.

VALLEY Vikings

Head Coach: Jacob Bollinger – 1st season

2021-22 Record: 10-15 (2-3)

Key Returners: Colby Maxwell, sr., G; Ethan Tiefenauer, sr., G: Drew McClain, soph., G; Kaiden Dickey, soph., G

Season Outlook:

The story for Valley is similar to many smaller programs. With fewer athletes walking the hallways, the need for long-term commitment from players is absolutely vital.

All-conference guard Colby Maxwell has remained among the best shooters in the conference, but also draws a majority of attention from opposing defenses as a result.

Maxwell has seen the crew around him change drastically each year, and this one is no exception after five seniors graduated.

The Vikings are breaking in three new starters. Senior Ethan Tiefenauer provides experience in handling pressure and attacking the basket, and sophomore Drew McClain could become a key scoring option.