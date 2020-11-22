BRL goes 3-0 over MAAA in AV tourney first round

IRONTON – The semifinal round of the 94th Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament will feature the Black River League exclusively after three MAAA teams fell in first-round action on Saturday.
Top seed South Iron will face Ellington, and newcomer Bunker meets Lesterville on Tuesday. Consolation games on Monday pit AV against Fredericktown and Bismarck versus Clearwater.
Lesterville 48, Fredericktown 47
Junior guard Nolan Mathes nailed two clutch free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining, and sixth-seeded Lesterville edged Fredericktown 48-47 following nine lead changes.
Mathes scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bearcats, and drew a late blocking foul in one of several competitive battles with Fredericktown guard Nate Miller.
Miller left a driving baseball floater short, and the Blackcats would not get a second opportunity after forward Matthew Starkey secured the offensive rebound with 2 seconds left.
Landon Martin added nine points for Lesterville (1-1), including a go-ahead transition layup and ensuing 3-pointer for a 44-40 advantage with 3:09 remaining.
Fredericktown (0-1) committed only eight turnovers in defeat, and rallied inside the final two minutes with solid execution at both ends of the court.
The Bearcats were called for traveling after Miller made two free throws, and Matthew Starkey buried a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 47-46 lead with 54 seconds on the clock.
Lesterville again lost coughed up possession as Andrew Starkey emerged from a frontcourt corner trap with a steal, but Josiah White missed a subsequent front-end shot from the line.
Mathes atoned for his previous miscue at the stripe, and earlier shined with a personal 8-0 run spanning 50 seconds of the third quarter.
His back-to-back threes and layup off an immediate steal spotted the Bearcats a sudden 33-27 edge. Fredericktown offered a similar response in the fourth.
Andrew Starkey connected from long range for the lead, then dished to Miller for a 2-on-1 layup to make it 40-37. Miller had a team-high 18 points while Starkey amassed 16.
Matthew Starkey notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo had seven rebounds. Blackcats guard Lane Sikes injured his ankle late in the game and did not return.
Fredericktown attacked the basket early with success, but also missed a number of close looks within five feet. Neither team suffered a turnover during the opening five minutes.
Andrew Starkey followed a Miller runner with a steal and layup, marking the Blackcats’ largest lead at 20-13. Lesterville fought back with a 9-0 spurt over the next 3:30.
Mathes netted seven points in a row, spinning a fast-break layup through the cylinder after tying the contest at 20-20 with his second 3-pointer.
The score was again squared 25-25 at halftime. Cody Overmeyer had a key putback in the final stanza, and claimed a game-high 11 rebounds for Lesterville.
Bunker 74, Arcadia Valley 51
Cade Sutton and Blake Mathis highlighted their respective double-double efforts with fourth-quarter dunks, and second-seeded Bunker downed Arcadia Valley 74-51.
The Eagles surged to a 33-18 halftime advantage, and overcome their own 24 turnovers by forcing 30 against the host squad in the season opener.
Bunker (1-0) executed superb possessions to score at the first-quarter and halftime buzzers, and was not threatened after two 3-pointers by Eli Bullock pushed the margin to double digits.
The opening moments transpired with identical futility after each club began with four turnovers among five empty possessions.
But the first quarter concluded with Bunker leading 12-4, as an offensive rebound enabled Jayden Bullock to drill a left-side triple as time expired.
Arcadia Valley (0-1) managed to find sophomore post Jackson Dement for three field goals over a five-minute stretch, but the Eagles simply had a greater number of options inside.
Sutton, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, tipped in his own miss before muscling in for a basket and foul on a designed inbounds play in the second quarter.
Bunker held the ball for the final 45 seconds of the half following an AV charging foul, and enjoyed the desired outcome as Mathis slashed down the lane for a made runner.
Mathis tallied 20 points plus 10 rebounds while Eli Bullock netted 14 points and Romello Henderson chipped in seven more toward the win.
AV senior Andrew Tedford scored 13 of his team-best 18 points after the break, and drained a couple of 3-pointers with a quick release off kickout passes.
Nathan Pannebecker briefly sparked the Tigers with a slashing finish along the right baseline, then found Tedford ahead in transition to help reduce their deficit to 42-31.
Bunker responded at a pivotal juncture as Henderson sank a corner three, and Mathis converted a tough finish and 3-point play off a weak-side cut moments later.
Sutton attacked for a powerful dunk through contact at 60-37 after intercepting an errant AV pass near midcourt, and Mathis flushed after receiving a long inbounds pass with less than three minutes left.
Dement produced 13 points and nine rebounds while Pannebecker added 10 points and four assists for the Tigers. Kolton Boesing and Evan Maxwell each had two steals during the second half.
South Iron 100, Bismarck 18
Drenin Dinkins scored a game-high 22 points to lead five in double figures, and reigning tournament champion South Iron drilled Bismarck 100-18.
Brock Wakefield, who recently signed with Division I program The Citadel, added 21 points while D.J. Prater netted 19 more for the Panthers.
South Iron (1-0) got 17 points from Champ McMurry plus 15 points and six rebounds from Marco Burse, and surged to a 69-6 halftime margin.
Trevor Politte paced Bismarck (0-1) with eight points, and Isaiah Faulkner chipped in four.
Ellington 74, Clearwater 43
Brycen King scored 15 of his game-high 23 points before halftime, and fourth-seeded Ellington pulled away from Clearwater 74-43.
Aiden Anderson drained five 3-pointers while scoring 18 overall, and Tyler Hackworth added 14 points for the Whippets (1-0).
Ellington stretched a 41-26 lead at intermission by outscoring the Tigers 20-7 in the third quarter.
Brendan Lashley paced Clearwater (0-1) with 19 points, sinking 9-of-12 free throws.
