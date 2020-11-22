BRL goes 3-0 over MAAA in AV tourney first round

The Bearcats were called for traveling after Miller made two free throws, and Matthew Starkey buried a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 47-46 lead with 54 seconds on the clock.

Lesterville again lost coughed up possession as Andrew Starkey emerged from a frontcourt corner trap with a steal, but Josiah White missed a subsequent front-end shot from the line.

Mathes atoned for his previous miscue at the stripe, and earlier shined with a personal 8-0 run spanning 50 seconds of the third quarter.

His back-to-back threes and layup off an immediate steal spotted the Bearcats a sudden 33-27 edge. Fredericktown offered a similar response in the fourth.

Andrew Starkey connected from long range for the lead, then dished to Miller for a 2-on-1 layup to make it 40-37. Miller had a team-high 18 points while Starkey amassed 16.

Matthew Starkey notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo had seven rebounds. Blackcats guard Lane Sikes injured his ankle late in the game and did not return.