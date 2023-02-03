STE. GENEVIEVE – West County boys basketball coach Chris LaBruyere hoped that his team could handle the pressure of playing for a coveted prize against an opponent known for thriving in such situations.

The Bulldogs recovered from a sketchy start on the road Thursday night, and showed confidence down the stretch to secure their first outright MAAA Small-School championship in five years.

Senior forward Caden Merrill finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, and West County denied Valle Catholic of a third consecutive perfect conference season with a 67-64 victory.

“I think we were a little nervous starting off the game. It was a big moment, and [Valle] has a lot of seniors,” LaBruyere said. “Those guys have played in a lot of big football games, and I think their experience got us early on. We got locked back into our scouting, and the guys did a heck of a job.”

Levi Hale netted 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, and Chasten Horton matched Jaxon Campbell with nine points while adding four blocks for West County (12-7, 5-0).

Harry Oliver shared game-high honors with 19 despite missing a significant stretch in early foul trouble for Valle Catholic (13-6, 0-1). Chase Fallert ended with 17 points.

Both teams ultimately shot better than 50 percent from the field, and combined for just 17 turnovers. The Bulldogs were propelled by key offensive rebounds and a decisive edge from the line.

West County, which sank 15-of-21 free throws, increased a 41-40 lead on the initial sequence of the fourth quarter as Ty Harlow found Hale along the right wing for the 3-pointers.

A familiar theme transpired until the finish. The Warriors repeatedly trimmed the difference to a single possession, only to watch the Bulldogs deliver a timely shot in response.

Hale trumped a jumper by Fallert with a 3-point play off an assist from Lance Monroe. A smooth feed from Sam Drury to Oliver made it 49-47, but a Merrill jumper and Harlow layup widened the margin to six.

“They executed our offense. We went to our delay set, and got a couple of good backdoor looks from it,” LaBruyere said. “All of these things we’ve been working are maybe going to click at the right time of the season.”

Carson Tucker nailed a 3-pointer on the next Valle trip, but Harlow broke pressure to assist the third field goal of the final stanza by Merrill at 57-52.

Fallert came back with a dazzling hesitation and step through to score. West County countered out of a timeout with a sideline inbounds pass that sprang Hale for an uncontested layup with 2:17 to play.

Valle Catholic nearly erased a subsequent seven-point deficit, as Fallert slashed through traffic to score with contact. Oliver cashed in an ensuing West County turnover with a putback at 61-59.

Carter Reed hit two crucial free throws for the Bulldogs, and split two more with 2.7 seconds left after Tyler Gegg buried a leaning triple to bring the Warriors within 65-64.

An inbounds play, designed to create a potential tying or winning shot while covering the length of the court, never materialized for Valle Catholic as trigger man Clayton Drury stepped over the baseline.

The Warriors cooled off from the perimeter to finish 8-of-21 unofficially, and suffered a costly 4-of-13 showing from the charity stripe.

Sam Drury totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, and Gegg had nine points in defeat. Clayton Drury, who recently shined with 34 points in back-to-back games, was limited to two.

Fallert highlighted a brilliant start for Valle Catholic with three 3-pointers over the first six minutes. The last of those shots danced on the rim and trickled down for a promising 18-7 lead.

“We weren’t getting to their shooters. Fallert and Drury can flat shoot the basketball,” LaBruyere said. We discussed it during one of the timeouts. Then we made another adjustment and went man-to-man when they started working from the high post to the short corner.”

West County faced its deepest hole at 21-9 after Sam Drury opened the second quarter with a fake and finish at the doorstep. Higher intensity on the defensive side sparked a comeback.

Harlow scored in transition while compiling seven points, six assists and four steals. Merrill followed a steal and miss by Campbell, and Monroe continued a 13-0 run with a pull-up jumper.

Merrill drew a charging foul against Fallert moments later, prompting Valle coach Tyler Search to burn a timeout, then sent the Bulldogs ahead 22-21 with solid touch on another mid-range jumper.

Oliver answered off an inbounds play to help the Warriors regain an eventual 25-23 halftime edge, and threw down a powerful dunk in the fourth quarter.

Valle Catholic restored a 32-25 lead when Gegg struck from the long range, but resilient West County roared back with a pivotal 11-0 push.

Campbell coasted in for a tying layup off a steal, and Merrill powered in a third-chance 3-point play to hand the Bulldogs a 37-32 advantage.

“I feel like the inside presence is one of our strengths right now,” LaBruyere said. “I also think that Jaxon and Ty are playing better. It was all across the board. Look at what Lance Monroe and Carter Reed did for us tonight. They got us going, and kind of flipped the switch.”

The MAAA Tournament was seeded on Wednesday, and will begin on Saturday. Valle Catholic landed on the No. 4 line with a first-round bye, while sixth-seeded West County meets Valley in the first round.