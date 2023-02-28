PARK HILLS – From a defensive standpoint, the West County boys basketball team successfully limited Maplewood-Richmond Heights to only a handful of high-percentage shots on Monday night.

After watching junior forward Eric Shaw and freshman guard Abraham Nayou sink several difficult jumpers, the Bulldogs had every reason to feel dismayed.

But this West County squad continues to thrive in the face of adversity, and averted elimination for the second consecutive game with a spirited double-digit comeback.

Senior Chasten Horton delivered his most dominant performance yet with 32 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bulldogs triumphed 53-49 for their first state sectional victory in program history.

“We had to grind that one out,” West County coach Chris LaBruyere said. “On the way over here, we said that the first team to 50 would win. Guess who the first team to 50 was? It was us.”

West County (16-11) captured its first district title in 13 years last Friday after erasing a 14-point deficit over the last 4 ½ minutes against Jefferson. This rally required a little more patience.

Jaxon Campbell sank two crucial 3-pointers duing the fourth quarter, and Ty Harlow notched eight assists after Horton carried the Bulldogs on his back through the first three periods.

Shaw finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, but missed a potential tying triple from the right corner with 5 seconds left. Maplewood (15-13) had earlier led for 27 consecutive minutes.

Campbell split two final free throws, and West County advanced to face New Madrid County Central on Friday night at Farmington Civic Center.

“We got on Ty a little bit at halftime. He didn’t play well in the first half, but really did his job after that,” LaBruyere said. “We didn’t turn the ball over. Levi Hale started making plays, and we rely on them to handle the ball. The kids got comfortable and started buying into what we were doing.”

Nayou, who showed no reluctance to shoot, added 18 points and drained a turning 27-footer at the halftime buzzer with the Blue Devils ahead 30-19.

The maximum separation reached 12 when Christian Hagens connected from long range early in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs committed only two turnovers the rest of the way and soon chipped away.

Horton imposed his will inside on several occasions by either establishing position to receive entry passes or through physical rebounds.

LaBruyere recently challenged the athletic 6-foot-4 center to raise the level of his game. He responded Friday with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and was even better as his teammates were struggling on Monday.

Horton accounted for 23 of his team’s first 27 points, including a pair of putbacks to highlight a necessary 10-2 scoring push to within 35-31.

“He went through a spell where he was lacking a little confidence, and I confronted him about it. ‘You’re not playing to your capability,’” LaBruyere said. “But he has confidence now. He had a couple of dunks early on and really got going.”

Shaw sent Maplewood into the final stanza leading 39-33 on a fading 17-footer along the baseline as time expired. But the Blue Devils eventually cooled off.

West County was mired in a 0-for-8 slump from 3-point range until Harlow finally connected from straight away with 6:20 remaining. Campbell forged a 43-43 tie about two minutes later.

Nayou countered with a clutch jumper, but Horton muscled in a go-ahead putback through contact and ensuing free throw. The Bulldogs had their first lead since Horton dunked a feed from Lance Monroe at 4-2.

Campbell made it 49-45 with his second three from the left corner, and ended with eight points. Harlow attacked for a 3-point play from the left side at 52-47 after Shaw buried a pull-up jumper.

West County capped the first quarter down 13-9 on a putback from senior Ronnie French as Horton was given his only brief stretch to rest.

Maplewood stretched its lead to 19-11 following a rare layup, as Shaw made a midcourt steal and nailed a shot near the left elbow on his next possession.

“The plan was to keep them out of the lane. We wanted to force them to shoot pull-up jumpers and threes. But they were making shots in the first half,” LaBruyere said. “There were things that we could have done differently, and we made some adjustments. But the kids just battled.”

Horton delivered two straight baskets from the low block after the Bulldogs trailed 25-14.

New Madrid County Central, moving down from Class 4 this season, rallied to upend reigning state runner-up Charleston 65-61 on Monday night for its ninth consecutive win.