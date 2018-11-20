IRONTON – West County was labeled the No. 7 seed for the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament, mostly based on the unknown as nine seniors graduated from last year.
The Bulldogs showed their customary grit on Monday night, and rallied out of intermission to secure a couple of momentary leads against foul-plagued No. 2 seed Ellington.
But the Whippets seamlessly slowed the pace down the stretch, and seized control for a 72-62 opening-round victory after sinking 15-of-16 free throws during the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Kyle Conkright compiled 24 points and nine rebounds while going 9-of-10 from the stripe, and Brycen King scored 22 with four 3-pointers in the win.
Austin Grimes and King picked up second-chance field goals, and Conkright made three free throws with 1.5 seconds left to create a 38-29 halftime lead for Ellington (2-0).
West County (0-1) opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run that spanned more than three minutes. It was highlighted by a physical finish and three-point play by senior forward Hayden Roney.
Following a steal, Chayton Akers stopped in a crowd and found Brett Largent for a tying baseline jumper at 38-38. The Bulldogs grabbed a 45-44 lead on Dake McRaven’s third 3-pointer of the game.
Conkright immediately answered with a conventional 3-point play, but the Whippets were soon facing danger when three players accumulated four personal fouls before the quarter ended.
Ryan Retzer opened the fourth with a driving finish, and Largent scored off another assist by Akers to keep West County within 53-52.
But a pivotal sequence occurred when King drew a charge that handed Roney his fifth foul with 5:35 remaining, and Ellington followed with a patient and effective 8-0 run.
While the Bulldogs missed five straight shots from the field, Conkright slashed inside to finish back-to-back possessions for a 61-52 spread.
West County could only draw within 62-56 as the Whippets consistently converted from the line. Will Copeland provided 12 points while drawing several fouls late, including an intentional.
Retzer netted a game-high 26 points, and pulled down seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. He propelled the offense throughout the first half by aggressively attacking off the dribble.
Roney contributed half of his 18 points in the third quarter, and McRaven scored 11. Akers added five assists as West County committed only nine turnovers in defeat.
Rylee Hunter nailed a 12-footer to put Ellington ahead 18-11 after an initial shot was blocked by Logan Blair. West County got within 20-19 as Retzer muscled his way to the rim.
South Iron 94, Bismarck 35
IRONTON – South Iron missed its first six shots from the field, then delivered a dominant performance while offering a glimpse into a promising future.
The top-seeded Panthers debuted a starting five that includes two freshmen and two sophomores, and routed Bismarck 94-35 in the first round of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
Returning varsity standout Brock Wakefield totaled a game-high 23 points plus seven steals, while freshman guard Drenin Dinkins added 11 of his 20 points within the first seven minutes.
South Iron (1-0) will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Arcadia Valley and Fredericktown in the semifinal round on Wednesday night.
Austin Droege tallied 14 points and nine rebounds for Bismarck (0-1), which continued a long string of opening setbacks in the venerable holiday event.
Jason Boyer hit a difficult driving layup to put the Indians ahead 4-0 after Droege sank a short jumper, but South Iron wore them down from there.
Dinkins sank a 3-pointer, and made a brilliant behind-the-back feed to D.J. Prater for a transition layup during a quick 11-0 spurt midway through the first quarter.
South Iron surged to a 24-8 advantage when the period concluded, and generated 17 steals on 23 Bismarck turnovers before halftime arrived.
Wakefield finished 5-of-6 from 3-point range, made a diving steal to trigger another fast-break basket before Prater assisted him in return for a 46-13 spread.
A corner triple by Ruble extended the difference to 55-18 at intermission, and Champ McMurry drove end to end for a pull-up jumper and 81-20 lead in the third quarter.
Marco Burse pitched in 15 points with four steals, while McMurry totaled 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers. Prater had eight points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Droege netted eight third-quarter points, and Boyer scored six overall for Bismarck. Trevor Politte added five points, and Logan Dunn made four assists.
Lesterville 81, Clearwater 77
IRONTON – Holden Laughman and James Gipson combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter, and third-seeded Lesterville edged Clearwater 81-77 in a first-round game.
The reigning champion Bearcats shot a dismal 17-of-45 from the line, but were paced by 25 points from Laughmand and 24 more from Gipson.
Vince Mathes added 11 points, Riley Mathes netted 10 and Brendan Myers chipped in nine to the win. Lesterville will face Ellington in Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Clearwater carried a 50-48 lead into the fourth quarter after the first half ended in a 31-31 tie, and was an efficient 18-of-23 on free throws in defeat.
Taylor Hicks paced the Tigers with 19 points, and Heath Ayers tallied 10 of his 17 in the fourth quarter. Gage Keller finished with 13 points and Karson Fay scored 11.
