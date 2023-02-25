IRONTON – Adversity brought the West County boys basketball team closer. Resilience helped the Bulldogs become district champions for the first time since 2009.

Forced to search deeper into its roster for crucial contributions, West County harnessed enough energy and production to stamp an improbable comeback.

The top-seeded Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit over the final 4 ½ minutes, and defeated Jefferson 61-60 in a thrilling Class 3, District 3 title clash on Friday night.

Levi Hale made a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left before Ty Harlow and Jaxon Campbell broke up ensuing long passes to secure the win and trigger an emotional celebration.

“There was definitely some doubt, especially from me,” Harlow said. “I wasn’t feeling very confident in myself. And then we made a couple of threes, and things just skyrocketed from there.”

Senior center Chasten Horton shined in the biggest game of his varsity career to date, notching 26 points and 13 rebounds. He accounted for all 14 of the Bulldogs’ points during the third quarter.

Harlow also posted a double-double while battling for all 32 minutes. The sophomore guard had 13 points, and earned his 10th assist as Hale gained separation on the winning inbounds play.

West County (15-11) will compete in the Class 3 state sectional round on Monday at Central High School against Maplewood-Richmond Heights (15-12), which beat Brentwood 45-36 to snap an 8-year district drought.

“We just had to keep the kids positive and keep them going,” 12th-year West County coach Chris LaBruyere said. “I told them in the huddle to just keep battling and not quit.”

C.J. Johnson netted 20 points after striking six times from beyond the arc to pace Jefferson (14-12), which began showing signs of fatigue before buckling against late defensive pressure.

West County entered the postseason on a four-game losing streak, and absorbed a sobering blow when senior forward Caden Merrill suffered a dislocated kneecap on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs regrouped collectively after a 30-minute hiatus to crush St. Pius in the semifinal round. Merrill was on the bench wearing a large brace Friday as his inspired teammates rallied.

Jefferson restored a 56-42 lead on a runner by forward Sam Stokes, just moments after Horton caught a blocked shot and dunked to invigorate the West County fans.

Both teams had already reached the double bonus in fouls through 11 minutes of the second half, and free-throw shooting soon became an obvious factor in the outcome.

A pivotal shift in fortune came from the perimeter. The Bulldogs drained five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter after starting off 1-of-9 as a team.

After Carter Reed connected from long range, Horton reached high to corral a rebound for a putback that made it 58-53 with 2:46 remaining.

“With Caden being out, I know he wanted to win [a district title]. And it’s our senior year, so we had to go out and take it,” Horton said. “He’s usually right there with me on boards. If I don’t have them then he does. I just had to get as many of them as I could.

The Blue Jays tried protecting their dwindling advantage from there by melting the clock, but committed a flurry of costly turnovers under duress.

West County gained confidence with every bold defensive stop, and eventually pulled within 60-59 inside the final minute after Harlow and sophomore Bryce Martin nailed their second triples.

Martin, a top junior varsity performer during the regular season, saw his first action on Friday in the final period. Elated teammates hoisted Martin onto their shoulders after the game.

The closing field goal by Hale marked the Bulldogs’ first lead since 4-3. Harlow stole the immediate inbounds pass at midcourt, and Campbell broke up a 75-foot heave with 2.3 seconds to play.

“We finally started rebounding and changed to a man-to-man defense,” LaBruyere said. “We made a couple of shots and Ty kept attacking the basket and finding Chasten and Levi. Those are two pretty good post players.”

Jefferson entered halftime leading 32-21, and created its largest separation at 39-23 in the third quarter when Nate Breeze delivered a stellar no-look pass in transition to Stokes.

LaBruyere remained calm on the sideline until his explosive reaction to back-to-back illegal screen fouls resulted in a technical. Johnson compounded his frustration with a 3-pointer as time expired.

West County missed the physical presence of Merrill as Jefferson completely dominated the glass early on. The Blue Jays achieved their first five baskets on second and third chances.

Johnson capitalized with three early 3-pointers, and Jefferson punctuated the first quarter up 17-10 following a powerful putback from Kaleb Weiler.

The Bulldogs continued to struggle offensively, and faced a 24-13 hole after Breeze raced end to end for a conventional 3-point play ahead of a steal and layup by Max Schnitzler.

“We weren’t rebounding well enough to help out our bigs, and just had to come together as a team,” Harlow said. “The last time we played them, Chasten had 16 points in the first half. So we just had to giet him the ball.

Horton was targeted more often with entry passes during his superb third quarter, and essentially kept the Bulldogs afloat until the momentum finally turned down the stretch.

The teams had equal opportunities from the line. West County knocked down 13-of-22 free throws compared to just 9-of-22 by Jefferson.

“This is a tight-knit group anyway. But when [that injury] happened the other night, I was emotional and told our kids how they become part of your life,” LaBruyere said. “They may not realize how much of a family they are. They believed in each other, and wanted to do this for Caden.”

Stokes totaled nine points and 12 rebounds while Breeze compiled nine points, eight rebounds and five assists in defeat. Schnitzler also had nine points, and Weiler tallied eight along with 12 rebounds.