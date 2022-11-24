Bulldogs top Blackcats; South Iron holds off AV

IRONTON – One year older and stronger, the West County boys basketball team refused to let this fourth-quarter lead slip away against Fredericktown.

The Bulldogs generated a 10-0 scoring run with increased physicality, and reached the championship game of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament with a 60-51 victory on Wednesday night.

Sophomore forward Levi Hale registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and fellow sophomore Garrisson Turner totaled 15 points while sinking 7-of-9 free throws.

West County (2-1) picked up 12 points and six rebounds from center Chasten Horton, including a dunk off a lob from Turner, and advanced to face South Iron for the title on Thursday.

Andrew Starkey had another sizzling third quarter, notching 14 of his game-high 26 points, and dished to Mark Heine for a fake and layup as Fredericktown pulled to within 42-39.

Zander Stephens opened the fourth with a tying 3-pointer, but the next 3 ½ minutes belonged to the second-seeded Bulldogs.

Ty Harlow and Turner guided passes into Hale for consecutive baskets. Hale then stole a baseline inbounds pass, and Turner cleaned up the miss through contact for a putback 3-point play and 52-42 lead.

Fredericktown (1-1) got within 53-48 on a 3-pointer by Heine, who provided 13 for the game, but fell into the third-place game against Arcadia Valley.

Turner countered a cross-over floater by Starkey with a baseline drive to put the Bulldogs ahead 16-12 after one quarter. Defense began the control the second at both ends of the court.

Heine finished a pass across the lane from Riley Fraire, but the Blackcats failed to box out Hale on a putback at the halftime buzzer for a 24-22 West County edge.

Starkey heated up for a couple of 3-pointers and mid-range jumpers within a four-minute span. West County responded with a two conventional 3-point plays in the paint by Horton.

Harlow ended with nine points and three assists while Caden Merrill chipped in seven points amid foul trouble for the Bulldogs.

South Iron 59, Arcadia Valley 47

IRONTON – Two teams that moved at a frantic pace during first-round blowouts managed to slow each other down in the first Thanksgiving Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday night.

Junior Marquis Burse provided four clutch baskets in the fourth quarter, and top seed South Iron gained separation from Arcadia Valley to triumph 59-27.

Martez Burse shined with a game-high 28 points, sinking 9-of-11 free throws in the final period, and the Panthers moved forward to face West County in the final on Thursday.

South Iron (2-0) produced only two points during a seven-minute stretch of the third quarter, but forced 12 turnovers by Arcadia Valley (1-1) in the second half.

The Tigers forged a 38-38 tie when Colin Whited connected from long range to start the fourth quarter, but yielded a 17-5 run to their detriment.

Marquis Burse and Sawyer Huff patiently found creases for slashing layups, and the Panthers gradually pulled away from the stripe.

Arcadia Valley feasted on pressured turnovers in an impressive first-round win over Clearwater, but South Iron prevented its quick guards from breaking loose in transition.

Senior forward Jackson Dement instead become the offensive centerpiece, and powered his way to 20 points and eight rebounds on several strong moves with his back to the basket.

Gavan Douglas drilled four 3-pointers in the first half to score 12, but was shut out beyond intermission. Whited chipped in seven points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Martez Burse scored the first 10 South Iron points, but Dement and Douglas helped AV reduce an early 10-2 deficit to 16-14.

Dement scored over a double team at 24-24, but the Panthers got a 3-pointer by Kolton Dinkins before a perfect possession saw Gabe Ruble nail a short runner just before the buzzer for a 33-27 halftime lead.