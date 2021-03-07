Campbell denies Valle in pursuit of final four

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic surged ahead 9-0 from the outset, and was backed by a roaring crowd packed tightly into its diminutive home gymnasium on Friday night.
Campbell countered with 12 straight points to conclude the first quarter, however, and instead claimed its first-ever appearance in the state boys basketball final four.
Blake Fowler scored 22 points and guided an experienced roster of Camels with nine seniors to a 68-61 triumph in the Class 2 quarterfinal round.
Once recovering from the initial punch, Campbell (23-4) pushed the Warriors away from the basket and advanced to face Norwood on Thursday in Springfield, Mo.
The visitors unofficially committed just five turnovers in the game, and received 10 points from Kaden Siebert plus nine each from Gavin Biggs and Skylar Morrison.
While both teams shot well below 50 percent from the line, Campbell finished more chances to convert inside and established fourth-quarter leads of 58-47 and 64-53.
Valle Catholic (20-9) concluded its eighth all-time journey into the state playoffs, made possible only by three straight road victories against higher-seeded district opponents.
Senior guard Carter Hoog went out firing to score 30 in his varsity finale, and will graduate as the career leader for the Warriors with 1,745 points.
Chase Fallert tallied 15 points and Aiden Heberlie grabbed 11 rebounds on an otherwise frustrating evening as Campbell used its superior scoring balance to prevail.
The Camels carried a 30-23 halftime lead following a crucial sequence as Fowler slashed for a basket through contact, and Carlos Comargo put back his missed free throw.
Fowler nailed a step-back jumper as the first quarter expired, but Fallert and Hoog answered with back-to-back threes to regain a 15-12 lead for Valle Catholic.
The Warriors received an early spark from senior Cory Stoll, who finished a dribble drive before making an ensuing steal and finding Sam Drury for a cutting layup.
Fallert sandwiched two triples around a Biggs second-chance basket early in the third quarter, but Valle Catholic soon trailed 42-31 after Morrison powered his way inside.
Hoog sank another of his seven 3-pointers to send a 49-45 game into the final period. But a Heberlie putback at 51-47 was answered by a pivotal steal and layup from Charlie Parker, who navigated three early fouls.