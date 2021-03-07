Campbell denies Valle in pursuit of final four

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic surged ahead 9-0 from the outset, and was backed by a roaring crowd packed tightly into its diminutive home gymnasium on Friday night.

Campbell countered with 12 straight points to conclude the first quarter, however, and instead claimed its first-ever appearance in the state boys basketball final four.

Blake Fowler scored 22 points and guided an experienced roster of Camels with nine seniors to a 68-61 triumph in the Class 2 quarterfinal round.

Once recovering from the initial punch, Campbell (23-4) pushed the Warriors away from the basket and advanced to face Norwood on Thursday in Springfield, Mo.

The visitors unofficially committed just five turnovers in the game, and received 10 points from Kaden Siebert plus nine each from Gavin Biggs and Skylar Morrison.

While both teams shot well below 50 percent from the line, Campbell finished more chances to convert inside and established fourth-quarter leads of 58-47 and 64-53.