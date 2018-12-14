FARMINGTON – Senior forward Cole Gerstenberger drew heavy contact while trying to elevate for a shot under the basket. But this time, none of the officials blew a whistle.
Farmington boys basketball head coach Terry Noble was assessed a technical for voicing his objection during an ensuing timeout, and hoped that his club could rally from a 9-point deficit in the third quarter.
Cape Central instead took advantage of established foul trouble against the Knights, and attacked the basket with success to claim a 73-62 road victory on Friday night.
Chauncey Hughes scored a game-high 22 points, including 11 in the second quarter, and the visiting Tigers (6-1) converted 18-of-23 free throws to maintain separation.
Caleb Oswald opened the third quarter with consecutive 3-pointers, and Hughes scored on a backdoor cut to extend a 34-32 halftime lead to 42-34.
Farmington (4-1) answered with two baskets from Cole Laurence, but the starting center would pick up his fourth personal foul moments later.
Hughes finished a 3-point play on a driving layup for a 55-43 advantage with less than seven minutes to play, and restored a 63-51 difference with 2:48 on the clock.
Doreante’ Tucker added a couple of baskets from the low block, and dropped in 16 points while Tyrus Reddin and Kenyon Hodges added 11 each for Cape Central.
Tycen Gray powered the Knights with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the line. He was forced to be cautious at the defensive end along with Laurence due to earlier fouls.
Gerstenberger netted 17 points to equal Laurence, who claimed nine rebounds as Farmington sought to maximize its noticeable size advantage against the speedy Tigers.
Kickout passes enabled Brant Gray and Gerstenberger to knock down early 3-pointers from the corner, and the Knights ended the first quarter ahead 15-12 after Tycen Gray generated a putback.
Hughes drained three triples while Tucker and Hodges each converted two inside shots for the Tigers during a second stanza that featured six ties.
Farmington grabbed a 25-20 edge when Tycen Gray dropped in a second chance and Gerstenberger scored on a spin move, but Laurence was called for a questionable third foul on a rebound.
Hodges drove end to end for a layup, then after a Farmington miss, dished neatly to Tucker for an easy finish with 3 seconds left in the half.
Bryce Sancegraw made five assists for the Knights, who landed the top seed for the Central Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Blane Worley provided the lone field goal off the Farmington bench.
Ste. Genevieve 67, Jefferson 60
STE. GENEVIEVE – Derek Morganthaler and Chad Donze paced a Ste. Genevieve offense that enjoyed a tremendous first quarter against visiting Jefferson on Friday night.
The Dragons wore a path to the free-throw line – converting 29-of-45 attempts overall – and withstood a steady push from the Blue Jays to secure a 67-60 triumph.
Morganthaler sank four 3-pointers, and scored 22 for the game. Ste. Genevieve (5-2) jumped ahead 24-8 through one quarter, and maintained a 34-20 cushion at halftime.
Donze ended with 21 points after making 16-of-22 from the line. Christian Boyer pitched in nine points and Logan Trollinger had seven for the Dragons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Valley 44, Crystal City 42
CALEDONIA – Liz Morris scored 12 points and hit the game-winning shot off an entry pass from Becca Williams in the closing seconds as the Valley girls edged visiting Crystal City 44-42.
Emma Beers finished with 10 points, and Williams provided eight for the Lady Vikings (3-4), who built a 25-19 at halftime and made 10-of-17 free throws.
Crystal City produced a 3-point look off the final inbounds play, but misfired after rallying back to pull even down the stretch.
Sloan Taylor and Kailey Kreig shared game-high honors for the Hornets with 13 points each.
Fredericktown 52, Woodland 37
MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Fredericktown achieved its immediate goal of generating a positive start with two starters unavailable to play against Woodland on Friday night.
Freshman forward Kyndal Dodd stepped up with a season-high 25 points, and the Lady Blackcats began to pull away in the third quarter for a 52-37 road win.
Kylee Bastie finished with eight points, and Kayleigh Slinkard tossed in seven for the Lady Blackcats (3-4), whose 22-19 halftime edge increased to 33-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Mallory Mathes missed the game due to the flu, and fellow junior Evann Davis sprained her right ankle one night earlier at West County.
