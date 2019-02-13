Try 1 month for 99¢

IRONTON – The Central boys basketball team rolled into Arcadia Valley and disappointed the home crowd on Senior Night while earning its 14th victory of the season on Tuesday.

Quick ball movement by Central through the first half wore down the Tigers. The Rebels, carried offensively by senior Jake Casey, took control of the game early on and won 67-31.

Casey scored a team-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, after netting 25 one night earlier against Potosi.

The Rebels (14-11) put three players in double digits. Brent Wagner finished with 17 points, and Breven McMullen had 11.

Luke Savage, Carter Brogan and Corbin Rea each had six points for Arcadia Valley, which struggled from beyond the 3-point arc throughout the night.

Carter Laubinger won the opening tip for Central, and boxed out to gather an offensive rebound and score the first two points.

Arcadia Valley got its first and only lead of the game after Luke Savage made the team’s only 3-pointer of the first quarter. The ensuing minutes resulted in a 10-0 run as Central never looked back.

The Tigers (11-14) trailed 21-5 before Savage sank his second 3-pointer to begin the second quarter. But Breven McMullen drove to the basket for Central and hit a layup while drawing a foul.

The Rebels were in total control by the midway mark of the second quarter, thanks to strong work along the boards. 

After another AV timeout, Central outscored the Tigers 9-4 to remain in front 39-16 at halftime.

Arcadia Valley opened the scoring in the third quarter, but was instantly matched at the opposite end. Central extended the score to 48-23.

Casey made four consecutive 3-pointers during a blistering stretch to give the Rebels a commanding lead at 65-27.

Each team has one regular-season game remaining. Central will host state power Cape Central next Tuesday. Arcadia Valley plays at Potosi on Thursday.

Jared Pettus is a sports reporter for the Daily Journal He can be reached at jpettus@dailyjournalonline.com.

