Central boys push pace to run through Windsor

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Although the offensive identity of an otherwise youthful Central boys basketball team has changed, senior Tyce Laubinger stands to benefit richly.
The 6-foot-10 center has a more prominent role amid a current group of guards who look to drive and dish compared to last year’s crew of potent perimeter threats.
Laubinger compiled a double-double by halftime on Monday evening as the second-seeded Rebels beat Windsor 65-39 in the first round of the 65th Gene Steighorst Tournament.
Freshman guard Jobe Bryant scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter, and added three assists as Central (3-0) advanced to face De Soto in the second semifinal on Friday night.
The Rebels generated an opening 17-2 run spanning more than six minutes, and held Windsor (2-2) to just 28 percent shooting from the field.
Laubinger sparked his squad with consecutive putbacks on his way to 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Bryant notched two straight baskets on a pull-up jumper and smooth runner off the glass.
Caden Casey, another freshman starter, showed focused aggression at both ends of the floor, posting six assists and five steals while adding seven points to the win.
Kendall Horton accounted for 13 points plus six rebounds, and finished an excellent no-look feed from Bryant in the second quarter before lobbing to Laubinger for two points on the ensuing Central possession.
The Rebels were rewarded for moving the ball into the post, but carried only a 33-21 halftime lead after a 3-of-14 start from the line that only moderately improved to 6-of-21 for the game.
But at least Central created plenty of opportunities. The Owls were often content to fire over the zone defense, taking exactly half of its shots from 3-point range with a 9-of-27 result.
Senior guard Sonny Amabile sank five triples while sharing game-high honors with 19 points. Windsor drew 13 fouls against the Rebels, but attempted no free throws in the game.
Central committed four turnovers in five possessions to begin the third quarter, but Casey produced three steals in less than three minutes to likewise neutralize Windsor.
Bryant commenced an 8-0 spurt that extended a 39-24 spread on a subtle hesitation and step past a defender. He capped it with a sudden stop and rise to connect from 15 feet.
Grant Manion broke away from traffic to find Bryant ahead for a layup, then opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to make it 52-26 off nifty baseline drive and running bounce pass from Casey.
Windsor tallied two made field goals through nine minutes of the second half, but averted a turbo clock when Nathan Beerman, Max Hartmann and Amabile landed subsequent 3-pointers.
Laubinger added another putback, and Casey banked to score while drawing contact down the stretch. Central reached its maximum lead of 29 when Colton Ketcherside muscled in a third chance.
Slade Schweiss added six rebounds off the bench for the Rebels, who forced 20 turnovers while ending with 17 of their own.
