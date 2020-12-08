Central boys push pace to run through Windsor

Kendall Horton accounted for 13 points plus six rebounds, and finished an excellent no-look feed from Bryant in the second quarter before lobbing to Laubinger for two points on the ensuing Central possession.

The Rebels were rewarded for moving the ball into the post, but carried only a 33-21 halftime lead after a 3-of-14 start from the line that only moderately improved to 6-of-21 for the game.

But at least Central created plenty of opportunities. The Owls were often content to fire over the zone defense, taking exactly half of its shots from 3-point range with a 9-of-27 result.

Senior guard Sonny Amabile sank five triples while sharing game-high honors with 19 points. Windsor drew 13 fouls against the Rebels, but attempted no free throws in the game.

Central committed four turnovers in five possessions to begin the third quarter, but Casey produced three steals in less than three minutes to likewise neutralize Windsor.

Bryant commenced an 8-0 spurt that extended a 39-24 spread on a subtle hesitation and step past a defender. He capped it with a sudden stop and rise to connect from 15 feet.