SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Central boys basketball program soared to unprecedented heights this winter, and never stopped enjoying the journey.

Four tournament titles, a special appearance at Mizzou Arena in December, and total dominance over the MAAA blazed a trail to the ultimate destination.

The Rebels advanced to the 2023 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown Class 4 championship game for the first time ever. It took a storied juggernaut to ultimately trip them up.

Vashon further cemented its current dynasty with a fourth consecutive state title and 14th in school history after confounding Central 64-37 on Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena.

"It's incredible," Vashon coach Tony Irons said. "To see these guys from their freshman year all the way through until their senior year, seeing how much they've grown, how much better they've gotten, they're just great kids."

The balanced and imposing Wolverines shot 54 percent from the field and made 17-of-22 free throws, but their depth and defense loomed even more impressive.

Central, which usually controls tempo with limited missteps, committed 16 turnovers and faded to 31 percent shooting for the game.

The Rebels rode a stellar performance against Lafayette (St. Joseph) into the marquee final, but faced waves of stout defense from an opponent that spread at least nine minutes to nine different players.

“It’s what we prepared for. It’s what we expected,” Central senior Mason Williams said. “There was nothing shocking to us. They came out and played defense.”

The surprise came from the perimeter. Vashon (25-7) forced the Rebels to extend their defensive spacing after sinking four 3-pointers over an early span of less than four minutes.

Trey Williams, Jr. netted eight of his 12 points off the bench before the first quarter concluded, including a second triple that created an 18-7 separation.

“Going into the game, obviously, we knew that the size disadvantage was going to be hard for us to overcome,” Central coach Brad Gross said. “We thought that if we got them to take some outside shots, it might be beneficial to us. But it didn’t turn out that way.”

Vashon stifled the Rebels from the outset with active switching, but saw all-state guard Jobe Bryant drive fearlessly in the second quarter.

Bryant drew physical contact to knock down 7-of-9 free throws in the second quarter, and finished with a game-high 13 points and five rebounds before his outing turned sour.

“I felt like with the fouls, they started calling them a little bit during the end of the first half. So I just kept on attacking,” Bryant said.

Kendall Horton converted his third steal into an uncontested layup, and Kannon Harlow muscled in a putback through traffic while falling backward.

Harlow fired a long outlet pass just before time expired toward Bryant, who sank two free throws after being sent to the deck. Central pulled to within 33-22 at halftime.

“It definitely felt good how we played. We started coming back in the second quarter and gave our team some hope,” Horton said.

Vashon seized firm command once action resumed, first looking inside to 6-foot-6 center and Southern Illinois-Carbondale recruit Kennard Davis for six quick points.

Dierre Hill, Jr. broke ahead for two transition layups as the margin swelled to 44-25, and equaled Trey Williams, Jr. with a team-high 12 points.

The Wolverines focused multiple defenders on crowding Bryant, and kept him scoreless in the second half while going just 3-of-17 shots from the field.

They also contained Mason Williams to eight points on 3-of-11 overall. Caden Casey, who prominently starred in playoff wins over MICDS and Lafayette, had just a single basket.

Horton fouled out after Bryant amassed third quick personals, and the Rebels eventually trailed by 29 when yielding transition dunks to Cameron Stovall and Jordan Logan in the closing minutes.

Vashon stamped its season with an 18-game win streak after facing a brutal schedule before Christmas. Stovall tallied 10 points, and Davis added nine while altering numerous drives defensively.

Central (28-4) likewise enhanced its competition level in non-conference play. February opponent Cape Central was also ranked No. 1 in Class 5 at the time.

The Rebels previously took third at state in 1976. The hometown buzz around Park Hills was magnified this time since the boys and girls teams each earned simultaneous trips to Springfield.

Several of the Lady Rebels stuck around to watch the boys final after winning their third-place game against Southern Boone.

“It’s pretty fun doing this with kids you grew up with and played with your whole life,” Mason Williams said. “You get to play on the big stage with them all. That was pretty fun and a good experience, and we got to do it together.”

Andre Aaron and Harlow were each a perfect 3-of-3 from the field for their respective clubs. Vashon had a 48-30 lead through three quarters.

Central will lose four key lineup pieces – Williams, Horton, forward Triston Stewart and corner shooting threat Collin McMullen – to graduation.

Bryant completed his third varsity season with 1,824 career points, and remains well on pace to surpass current Kansas City Royals baseball pitcher Dylan Coleman (2,327) as the all-time MAAA boys basketball scoring leader.