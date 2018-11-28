PARK HILLS – Jake Casey watched his determined runner skip along the rim before falling through, then retrieved his missing left shoe once a whistle stopped play.
The senior guard challenged taller post defender Michael Brewer, who had just picked up his fourth personal foul, and gave the Central boys basketball team its largest lead of the game.
An aggressive performance by the Rebels was best epitomized through a dominant effort along the boards during a 68-57 victory over Hillsboro on Tuesday night.
Junior forward Breven McMullen made his first six shots from the field in a dazzling first quarter, and paced Central (1-0) with 24 points in the season debut for both programs.
The contest may have simply been the opening act in an entertaining series of potential meetings. Hillsboro occupies the top line with Central seeded second in next week’s Gene Steighorst Tournament.
Hillsboro (0-1) buried nine 3-pointers in their first outing since the graduation of all-state center Gaven Pinkley, but surrendered numerous second and third shots to the Rebels.
Brewer compiled 17 points and nine rebounds, and did his part to electrify the crowd with a remarkable two-handed slam after catching a diagonal alley-oop pass from Ben Lampkins more than a foot above the rim.
Lampkins drilled five threes while netting 22 points for the visiting Hawks, who lasted nearly 14 full minutes before committing a turnover, but received all of their scoring from four players.
McMullen smoothly buried four mid-range jumpers after scooping an initial layup, and added a second-chance basket to account for six of the first seven Central field goals.
Lampkins answered with consecutive triples as Hillsboro moved ahead 15-14, representing the fifth lead change of a quality opening period.
Brent Wagner reacted just in time to beat the buzzer with a banked 26-footer and forge a 17-17 tie, but Brewer commanded the spotlight moments later with his sensational dunk.
Long-range strikes from Drew Hamski and Wagner helped the Rebels earn a 28-27 halftime lead, even though Hillsboro guard Mark Moore hit a hustling putback as time expired.
The third quarter belonged to Central, which crowded Brewer at the defensive end while generating a 12-3 spurt through a scrappy effort to chase down its own missed shots.
Cade Scherffius scored off a quick exchange of steals, and Casey slashed through the lane for another layup while totaling 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists overall.
Wagner also finished with 15 points plus six rebounds, and pushed the margin to 40-30 on his third 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining in the stanza.
Jeremy Jones crashed the glass for a team-high eight rebounds, and twice found McMullen open for jumpers as Central entered the fourth quarter leading 48-38.
Casey used his body to shield a layup attempt from Brewer while drawing his fourth foul in the collision, and converted 7-of-8 free throws over the final 6:57.
Lampkins sparked a final Hillsboro push with a 3-pointer, and Brewer closed the gap to 61-55 by sinking two tries from the line.
A rushed corner launch by Hamski landed short, but the Hawks saw their comeback hopes fade when a perimeter shot caromed out of bounds with 34 seconds left.
Garrett Lampkins was assessed a technical foul after tangling with Scherffius far away from the ball, and two Casey free throws solidified the outcome.
Hillsboro is the reigning Central Christmas Tournament champion.
