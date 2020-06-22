Central guard Wagner signs with Fontbonne

Central High School senior Brent Wagner recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue his education at Fontbonne University, a NCAA Division III program located in Clayton, Mo. He plans to pursue a career in Secondary Education. Wagner has earned both First Team all-conference and all-district honors, and helped the Rebels capture three district championships. Central won the MAAA regular season and tournament titles last season while finishing 21-8 overall. Also seated are his parents Brian and Jill Wagner. Pictured standing, from left, are Central assistant basketball coach Mark Casey, head basketball coach Allen Davis and assistant basketball coach P.J. Jones.