Central ratchets up tempo for district repeat

STE. GENEVIEVE – Once Potosi opened the third quarter on an energetic 8-0 surge to pull even, the Central boys basketball team regrouped during a timeout and decided to play even faster.

All-state sophomore guard Jobe Bryant created quality looks for both himself and teammates, often in extremely narrow spaces, and the Rebels repeated as Class 4, District 2 champions on Thursday night.

Central committed only three turnovers in the second half, and prevailed 73-52 after pulling away throughout a highly productive fourth quarter.

Bryant compiled 24 points, six assists and four steals, and slipped a surrounded bounce pass to Kendall Horton for a layup through contact and free throw for a 43-32 advantage as the third quarter concluded.

Horton totaled 13 points and six rebounds, and began a final period that saw the Rebels outscore Potosi 31-20 with a block and pass that sprang Bryant for a pull-up jumper.

Caden Casey sparked the pivotal resurgence by scoring his 11 points entirely after halftime, and Central (20-5) made 11-of-14 free throws during the fourth quarter to stretch the margin.

The victory stamped a sixth district crown in seven years, and propelled the Rebels into a state sectional rematch with New Madrid on Tuesday night at Farmington Civic Center.

Potosi (15-12) operated at a more deliberate pace in their semifinal seeding upset over Ste. Genevieve, and remained within striking distance through 19 minutes against Central.

Freshman guard Carter Whitley continued his impressive stretch of games since moving up to varsity action about a month ago, netting his team-high 13 points exclusively after halftime for the Trojans.

After the teams combined to shoot a meager 1-of-17 from beyond the arc during the first half, Potosi was first to generate momentum once returning from the locker room.

Zane West and Ty Mills each attacked off the dribble for layups, and Whitley caught a baseline pass that West released from the right corner for a tying shot at 28-28.

Central answered with a 15-4 surge over the next six minutes, prompted when Casey sank a go-ahead 3-pointer and added a transition layup off an ensuing steal by Bryant.

Horton opened the fourth quarter with a baseline jumper, and Triston Stewart hit a putback to maintain a 47-35 advantage. Casey pushed the Rebels closer to victory with his second triple.

Potosi could only draw within 57-45 from there on a jumper from Gabe Brawley with five minutes left, and watched Central close the contest on a 17-7 push.

Zack Boyd supplied nine points off the Central bench, highlighted by a late 3-point play off a Casey assist. Lone senior Grant Manion contributed eight points plus six rebounds.

Bryant directed most of the Rebels’ scoring possessions in the first quarter. He swiped an inbounds pass after a made shot to score again, and muscled in a 3-point play after Boyd earned an offensive rebound.

Freshman guard Jaxon Jones punctuated the stanza with a perimeter shot for a 16-10 Central edge, and Horton provided three field goals in the second to bolster a 28-20 halftime difference.

The Rebels shined defensively to hold Whitley scoreless until the third quarter. But Potosi was buoyed by six points from Gavin Portell off the bench, plus a jumper by Malachi Sansegraw.

Mills scored 12 points and Brawley chipped in nine for Potosi, which made its first district final appearance since capturing the 2015 title.

Central finished 16-of-26 from the line compared to 9-of-17 by the Trojans.

