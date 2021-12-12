Central shoots blanks against size of Eureka

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Central boys basketball team used its speed, timely cutting and strong effort on the boards in an attempt to combat the superior size of Eureka.

But the Rebels could never stretch the zone defense of the Wildcats after shooting 0-of-12 unofficially from 3-point range in the championship game of the Gene Steighorst Tournament.

Senior guard Clayton Guntli tallied six straight points during a closing 8-1 run, and Eureka repeated as champion with a physical 47-43 victory on Saturday.

Post player Carson Smith finished with 13 points and three blocks, and Mason Dunlap scored 12 to pace Eureka (3-0). Alex Wangerin corralled a game-high nine rebounds.

Kendall Horton and Jobe Bryant each scored 14 points for Central (3-1), which missed a series of forced and contested shots down the stretch after rallying for a temporary lead.

Smith opened the fourth quarter with a high putback to put the Wildcats ahead 35-30, but jumpers by Grant Manion and Horton in the lane sparked an exciting five-minute stint.

Bryant induced a 5-second violation against the top-seeded Wildcats with pressure more than 30 feet from the basket, and Horton made a steal that created a go-ahead layup for Triston Stewart at 37-35.

Eureka answered immediately when Smith dunked out of a loose-ball scramble, and the teams went on to alternate six field goals as drama escalated.

A floater by Bryant was equaled by a Dunlap drive, and Stewart traded conventional 3-point plays with Guntli to make it 42-42 with 2:28 remaining.

The Rebels turned cold from there, however, and were called for their fifth offensive foul after Guntli drilled a tiebreaking triple from the left corner.

Both teams were an identical 7-of-13 from the line, and committed only four turnovers in the first half before miscues and urgency began to increase.

Bryant emerged from a slow start with nine third-quarter points, and broke a 17-17 halftime deadlock with a midcourt steal and streaking reverse layup.

Neither side led by more than one possession in a stanza that saw Wangerin and Stewert exchange clean blocks in succession. Eureka eventually regained a 31-30 edge on a 3-pointer by Dunlap.

Manion compiled eight points with six rebounds, and Stewart provided seven points as only four Rebels scored during the contest.

Horton made the all-tournament team along with Bryant, and drew the second foul on Smith midway through the first quarter with a strong finish and layup for an 8-3 lead.

But Central failed to create distance from the perimeter, even though Manion hustled to earn three offensive rebounds and freshman Jaxon Jones chipped in two more off the bench.

The Wildcats stayed within 9-8 as Brady Flanagan drew a charge from Bryant to close the first quarter. Manion restored a 17-13 advantage for Central by draining a pull-up jumper.

Central 62, Festus 61

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Triston Stewart grabbed an offensive rebound and made two clutch free throws with 8.4 seconds remaining after being assessed an earlier technical foul on Friday night.

Central survived a heated rematch with Festus in contrast to a season-opening blowout to prevail 62-61 in the Gene Steighorst Tournament semifinal round.

Jobe Bryant scored 10 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and Kendall Horton added 16 for the Rebels, who established a 57-50 lead on a made driving layup by Bryant and putback shot from Stewart.

Festus began chipping away from the line, where it ultimately finished 9-of-19 after missing five straight free throws within the last 30 seconds.

Cole Rickermann cut the margin to one with a transition layup, and handed his squad a 61-59 advantage by burying a go-ahead 3-pointer with 48 seconds to play.

Bryant split two free throws in response, and Stewart converted both tosses near the conclusion after Arhmad Branch and Collin Weinhaus each had empty trips for the Tigers.

Rickermann finished with 18 points to pace four Festus players in double figures. Eric Ruess chipped in 12 points while Demarion Anderson and Branch had 11 apiece.

The game was even at 18-18 through an entertaining first quarter, and Festus jumped ahead 35-32 by halftime. Central overcame 23 turnovers to win.

Stewart tallied nine points, Bryant dished out six assists and Grant Manion grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for the Rebels.

The teams could potentially meet again in the semifinal round of the Central Christmas Tournament.

