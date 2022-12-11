Central slashes through Festus for tourney title

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The first meeting of this basketball season between Central and Festus came with early bragging rights. Round two upped the stakes with an elusive trophy.

Central avenged a road defeat from the previous weekend, and stopped the Tigers 63-45 on Saturday night to capture its first Gene Steighorst Tournament title since joining the field in 2016.

Jobe Bryant compiled 25 points, six assists and three steals for Central (3-1), and earned all-tournament honors along with teammates Kendall Horton and Kannon Harlow.

The weekend also marked a healthy return to high school action for senior Mason Williams, who missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery.

Williams banked in a wild leaping 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter, restoring a 53-40 lead. The top-seeded Rebels followed with five minutes of scoreless defense to seal the win.

The pace slowed drastically with the four-guard Central offense extending possessions through patience. Bryant nailed a pull-up jumper, and broke ahead on an outlet pass to make it 59-40 with 3:02 remaining.

Zack Boyd finished with 11 points and six rebounds in the victory. Triston Stewart provided eight points off the Central bench, and Harlow chipped in seven more.

Festus (4-1) was paced by junior guard Arhmad Branch with 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter. But only he and Hayden Bates provided scoring in the second half.

Central jumped ahead 16-8 when a putback by Horton and two streaking layups by Bryant in transition powered a crucial 8-0 run.

The Rebels added plenty of flash to their performance. Williams caught an entry pass from Caden Casey and immediately whipped a blind feed behind his head to Boyd an open layup.

Branch answered with a dunk down the lane after teammate Logan Cash passed through a triple team, but Horton made a steal and layup to increase an 18-13 separation.

Hunter Bates muscled in a putback through contact, and Carter Roth splashed a 3-pointer to bring the Tigers within 25-22 before halftime.

The slashing ability of Central continued to frustrate Festus. Bryant finished a runner from along the baseline, and Casey drilled a 3-pointer to build a 34-27 difference at the break.

Bryant drew a third foul against Branch on a charge, and Williams coaxed another offensive foul before the Rebels widened the gap in the third quarter.

Harlow connected for three from the right corner, and Bryant dribbled end to end before a tired Festus lineup could recover for a layup and 48-34 advantage.

Central committed just nine turnovers. Horton produced a game-high four steals.

The Rebels solidified its case to land the top seed for the upcoming Central Christmas Tournament, which could offer a third December clash with Festus.

Hayden Bates and Roth each had nine points for the Tigers.

Hillsboro 83, North County 76

HILLSBORO, Mo. – North County struggled to stop the dribble penetration of Hillsboro throughout a battle of leaking half-court defenses on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks captured third place at their home Gene Steighorst Tournament with an 83-76 triumph against the Raiders and former head coach Dan Johnson.

Senior forward Kieran Jones totaled 20 points and nine rebounds to lead four Hillsboro player in double digits. Dominic Sutton scored 17 after knocking down five 3-pointers.

Hillsboro (3-1) abruptly halted a pattern of 16 lead changes with a 13-0 run in the third quarter, as Jones converted a spinning 3-point play inside and Preston Brown connected next from long range.

North County (3-2) committed only three turnovers in the second half, but a brief shooting slump could not be overcome as the Hawks consistently attacked the rim.

Senior forward Andrew Civey battled in the low post to compile 25 points and 13 rebounds, and picked up an all-tournament selection for the Raiders.

Their leading scorer, senior guard Layne Wigger, netted 10 of his game-high 28 points during the fourth quarter. He drained a mid-range shot off a cross-over dribble to spark a comeback attempt.

Jobe Smith dished to Civey for a layup, then turned his own steal into another easy finish. North County drew within 73-71 when Wigger curled around a screen moments later.

Noah Holland answered with two free throws for Hillsboro, however, and made it 77-72 with a driving layup after his squad previously led 71-61 on a putback by Payton Brown.

Holland ended with 16 points, and Brown provided 13 points with nine rebounds. The Hawks went 10-of-14 from the line in the final stanza.

Smith bolstered the Raiders with 16 points, and netted a 3-point play to present their final lead at 46-43. Kooper Kekec made six assists for a club that generated just two bench points in the contest.

Civey recorded four baskets in the first quarter from entry passes and offensive rebounds. His field goal off a lob from Grant Mullins marked the largest early separation at 19-16.

Jones amassed 11 points in similar fashion during the opening period, but Hillsboro narrowly trailed 39-38 at halftime after Wigger sank his second 3-pointer.

Central 76, Hillsboro 54

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Central seized control against Hillsboro in the first quarter, and triumphed 76-54 in the Steighorst Tournament semifinal round on Friday night.

Jobe Bryant scored a game-high 23 points to pace four Rebels in double digits. Central surged ahead 26-13 through eight minutes, and pushed the lead to 43-25 at halftime.

Zack Boyd finished with 17 points while Kendall Horton added 15 and Kannon Harlow tossed in 11.

Noah Holland highlighted the Hillsboro attack with 14 points. Dominic Sutton contributed 12 points, and A.J. Heuszel finished with nine.

Festus 63, North County 60

HILLSBORO, Mo. – North County rallied back to cause a scare for Festus before falling just short in the second semifinal contest in the Steighorst Tournament on Friday night.

Arhmad Branch netted 20 points amid two empty trips to the line in the closing seconds, and Festus escaped with a 63-60 victory after a potential tying shot from the Raiders misfired.

Logan Cash had 18 points and Carter Roth produced 12 more for the Tigers, who overcame hitting just 7-of-18 free throws overall.

Festus built a 38-26 halftime lead before North County powered back to within 50-46 when the third quarter concluded.

Andrew Civey shared game-high honors with 20 points, and Layne Wigger scored 16 for the Raiders, who attempted only five free throws in defeat.

Jobe Smith chipped in seven points while Kooper Kekec and Drew Johnson each sank two 3-pointers.