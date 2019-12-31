Central 58, Hillsboro 44
PARK HILLS – The Central boys basketball team delivered a series of defensive stops Monday night, and earned the right to compete for a Christmas Tournament title on its home court.
Senior guard Brent Wagner scored 18 of his game-high 25 points during an explosive second half to help the second-seeded Rebels pull away from Hillsboro 58-44.
Central (7-2) determined the outcome with a 14-0 stretch that spanned more than 5 ½ minutes of the fourth quarter, and held Hillsboro (8-3) to its season-low scoring output.
Standing in the Rebels’ way of its first tourney crown since 2015 is daunting top seed South Iron, which ripped North County 77-40 in the other semifinal contest.
Mark Moore equaled Logan Smith with 14 points each, and crossed the lane for a running shot to bring the Hawks to within 44-41.
Drew Hamski answered from long range with his lone field goal, and Wagner followed with nine straight points, including a backdoor cut – assisted by Mason Williams – and tipped putback.
Breven McMullen compiled 12 points with eight rebounds while Cade Scherffius and Williams notched eight points apiece. The Rebels carried a modest 21-19 halftime advantage.
Hillsboro knocked down six 3-pointers in the second half. Zach Whaley trimmed the margin to 41-39 after his previous strike was countered by a McMullen putback just before the third quarter expired.
Williams slashed inside on the next possession for a layup through contact that circled the rim and eventually dropped in. The missed free throw was rebounded by McMullen for another trip to the line.
Wagner coaxed an aggressive leaner later in the third quarter, and extended the Central lead to 37-27 from the perimeter before the Hawks surged back with a 9-2 spurt to stay in contention.
Central made 12-of-18 free throws, and built a 14-10 lead through one quarter. Moore provided all 10 points during the stanza for the Hawks.
South Iron 77, North County 40
PARK HILLS – A glaring disparity in firepower was exposed Monday night after the star guards from top-seeded South Iron and North County each picked up three fouls during the first half.
The Panthers exploded for 29 points in the second quarter, and routed the Raiders 77-40 for a second straight appearance in the Central Christmas Tournament final.
Brock Wakefield delivered another stellar outing with 22 points, and South Iron (10-0) steamrolled through its half of the bracket as a third straight game concluded with a turbo clock.
Drenin Dinkins had 11 points despite missing much of the first half and fourth quarter, and the Panthers booked a title showdown against the host squad on Tuesday night.
The game was tied 5-5 through four minutes of before South Iron seized control. D.J. Prater picked up 10 points and Champ McMurry had eight.
Karter Kekec again carried the North County (5-4) production amid his foul trouble, scoring 16 of his team’s 19 points before intermission. He ended the night with 20.
South Iron shot 60 percent from the field, and forced 31 turnovers.
Steelville 65, Arcadia Valley 47
PARK HILLS – Chase Cottrell tallied a game-high 17 points, and Steelville eliminated Arcadia Valley from the Central Christmas Tournament 65-47 on Monday.
Josh Earney added 14 points for the Cardinals (9-2), who surged to a 34-20 lead by halftime.
The boys’ fifth-place game on Tuesday will feature both newcomers to this year’s field as Steelville takes on Jefferson, which beat Festus 55-47.
Arcadia Valley (2-6) entered the tournament seeded 11th. Daniel Horn scored 14 points from the post, while guard Carter Brogan finished with 11 for the Tigers.
Farmington 62, Fredericktown 53
PARK HILLS – Brant Gray buried five 3-pointers, and Farmington extended a narrow lead in the closing minutes to hold off Fredericktown 62-53 on Monday.
The Knights (4-4) received 17 total points from Gray plus 15 more from Isaiah Robinson, and will face Ste. Genevieve in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation final on Tuesday.
Bracey Blanton chipped in nine points, and Jonah Burgess scored eight.
Fredericktown dropped to 6-4 on the season.
Ste. Genevieve 66, De Soto 45
PARK HILLS – Aidan Boyer and Logan Trollinger each netted 16 points, and Ste. Genevieve defeated De Soto 66-45 at the Central Christmas Tournament.
Ste. Genevieve (5-4) carried a 28-25 lead into halftime, and outscored the opposition 38-20 during the second half to gradually pull away.
Ricky Hunter sank three 3-pointers to finish with 13, and Rudy Flieg added nine points to the victory.
Ste. Genevieve made 11-of-13 free throws, and advanced to face Farmington for ninth place Tuesday at noon.
