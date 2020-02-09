{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS – With each futile attempt by North County to contain Breven McMullen with a single defender, the Central boys basketball team drew nearer to an elusive conference title.

The Rebels clicked offensively from the outset Saturday afternoon, and four starting seniors celebrated an 84-53 home blowout in a winner-take-all clash for the MAAA Large-School division.

Central (15-4, 5-0) committed only six turnovers, placed four players in double digits and connected 11 times from 3-point range while never trailing.

Freshman guard Mason Williams opened the contest with a pull-up jumper, and added slashing layups down the lane and along the right baseline during an initial 9-0 run.

McMullen would command the next 13 ½ minutes, notching 20 of his game-high 25 points during the first half. A step-back 3-pointer spotted the Rebels a 46-28 halftime lead.

Brent Wagner erupted with four more triple over the first 3:30 of the third quarter, and finished with 16 points while Williams totaled 14 with five assists.

Veteran coach Allen Davis was brought to Park Hills this season for the purpose of helping a promising core of returning senior talent maximize its potential.

Already with a signature home victory against regional power Sikeston, the Rebels now have a first-place plaque coming their way. They will chase an MAAA Tournament crown as the top seed on Monday.

Each team was fortunate to reach the game spotless in league play. Central rallied from five points down late in regulation on Tuesday to beat Farmington, while North County edged Fredericktown by two.

North County (14-6, 4-1) entered the contest riding a blistering 9-game win streak, but encountered a daunting deficit before gaining any steady traction.

McMullen scored 10 quick points during a 12-0 surge. After sinking a deep 3-pointer from the right wing, he banked in a driving floater while fouled to create a 23-6 lead.

Clayton Crow registered the first two-point field goal for the Raiders, and Karter Kekec capped the first quarter with a couple of threes to make the margin 26-15.

The momentum was fleeting for the visitors as Central widened the difference again to 39-18. McMullen finished a stop-and-go drive after Kendall Horton cut to the rim for a previous layup.

Drew Hamski stretched the lead to 63-36 following the Wagner barrage, and chipped in 11 points to the win. Horton added eight points, including two baskets off fourth-quarter steals.

Long-range shooting also provided a bulk of the Raiders’ success, as Wil Claywell and Kekec each drilled four shots from beyond the arc.

Kekec amassed 18 points with seven assists, and Claywell tallied 14 points in defeat. Their consecutive threes helped North County approach 69-51 with 6:42 to play.

Central tightened its defensive grip from there with a closing 15-2 burst. Reserve center Tyce Laubinger sank a follow jumper to introduce a running clock on the game’s final field goal.

Crow had 11 points and six rebounds for North County, which holds the No. 2 MAAA seed. The Raiders made 4-of-6 free throws compared to a dismal 1-of-8 by Central.

Cade Scherffius missed stretches of action with foul trouble for the Rebels, but commenced the fourth quarter with a smooth pivot move and fading bank shot from the low post.

