Central to meet North County for tourney title

Perfect trips to the line by McMullen and Cade Scherffius helped to seal the outcome, however, Central trailed once at 4-3 before being ignited by three 3-pointers by Hamski.

Blanton opened the second quarter with two slashing layups, making the differential 25-19. Wagner responded with three more triples and an impressive block to restore a 41-31 halftime cushion.

The furious offensive clip slowed in the third quarter as Farmington (12-9) was unable to get within single digits despite several opportunities

Kendall Horton matched a 3-pointer by Isaiah Robinson with his lone field goal from deep range. A putback by Rebels teammate Williams increased the lead to 57-40 with 6:01 to play.

Robinson supplied 14 points in a reserve role for the Knights, who battle Ste. Genevieve for third place. Gray pitched in 10 points, and J.P. Ruble had eight.

North County 64, Ste. Genevieve 53

PARK HILLS – The maximum defensive effort that propelled sixth-seeded Ste. Genevieve to a halftime lead faded abruptly during its upset bid in the MAAA Tournament boys bracket.