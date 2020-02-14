Central to meet North County for tourney title

Central 69, Farmington 64
PARK HILLS – A relentless deluge of 3-point shots in the first half enabled the Central boys basketball team to not only establish but keep safe distance from Farmington this time around.
The top-seeded Rebels connected 12 times overall from beyond the arc Friday night, and booked their spot in the MAAA Tournament final in a 69-64 victory that served as a rematch of an overtime win from the regular season.
Brent Wagner scored 16 of his 20 points before intermission, and also claimed nine rebounds. Central (17-4) opened the game on a 14-4 run, and will face North County for the title on Saturday night.
Breven McMullen added 16 points, Drew Hamski notched 14 and Mason Williams finished with 12 as the Rebels placed four starters in double figures.
The teams combined to heave 58 perimeter shots, and Central was an efficient 12-of-23. Farmington also sank a dozen, including five by Bracey Blanton in the second half.
Blanton compiled a game-high 25 points, and sparked an 11-0 spurt that also included two triples by Brant Gray and trimmed the margin to 60-54 with 2:35 remaining.
Perfect trips to the line by McMullen and Cade Scherffius helped to seal the outcome, however, Central trailed once at 4-3 before being ignited by three 3-pointers by Hamski.
Blanton opened the second quarter with two slashing layups, making the differential 25-19. Wagner responded with three more triples and an impressive block to restore a 41-31 halftime cushion.
The furious offensive clip slowed in the third quarter as Farmington (12-9) was unable to get within single digits despite several opportunities
Kendall Horton matched a 3-pointer by Isaiah Robinson with his lone field goal from deep range. A putback by Rebels teammate Williams increased the lead to 57-40 with 6:01 to play.
Robinson supplied 14 points in a reserve role for the Knights, who battle Ste. Genevieve for third place. Gray pitched in 10 points, and J.P. Ruble had eight.
North County 64, Ste. Genevieve 53
PARK HILLS – The maximum defensive effort that propelled sixth-seeded Ste. Genevieve to a halftime lead faded abruptly during its upset bid in the MAAA Tournament boys bracket.
Karter Kekec slashed through interior defenders with resounding success, and Nolan Reed delivered an enormous effort on the boards to instead send North County to the title game.
The second-seeded Raiders forced seven key turnovers during a pivotal third quarter, and triumphed 64-53 on Friday night to earn another shot at Central.
Kekec exploded for 16 points in that third period alone, and shined despite struggling at 2-of-8 from the line. He finished with 36 overall, just one point short of his career high set earlier this season.
The junior guard immediately went to work out of halftime, where North County (16-6) had trailed 28-24. He knocked down a lone 3-pointer, and capped a 7-0 spurt with a driving layup.
The Raiders added a 9-0 run after Ste. Genevieve junior Logan Trollinger traded transition layups with Kekec, whose third consecutive basket spelled a 44-34 advantage.
Reed provided a boost from the post, first with a needed 3-point play in the second quarter. He crashed the glass repeatedly in extended minutes to compile 15 points with 15 rebounds.
Trollinger paced Ste. Genevieve (12-10) for a second straight contest with 17 points, while Aidan Boyer mixed two 3-pointers with some powerful drives to finish with 15.
Raiders forward Clayton Crow and Dragons forward Christian Boyer registered eight points each for their respective teams.
Crow put the game out of reach at 60-47 with his last field goal after sophomore Eric Ruess converted a 3-point play to answer an Aidan Boyer triple in the fourth quarter.
North County jumped ahead 6-0 after Kekec scored off a spinning attack. Ste. Genevieve generated a superior 10-0 push later in the opening stanza.
Anthony Nash provided a steal and layup off the bench after Trollinger did likewise, and Coy Flieg hit a reverse layup for a 14-10 Ste. Genevieve edge.
The Dragons received points from eight different players prior to halftime, and achieved their largest separation at 23-14 when Rudy Flieg and Christian Boyer notched two straight baskets in the paint.
FIFTH PLACE BRACKET
Valle Catholic 63, Potosi 57
PARK HILLS – Carter Hoog dropped in 27 points, and Valle Catholic outlasted Potosi 63-57 in the boys’ fifth-place bracket of the MAAA Tournament on Thursday.
Chase Dunlap finished with 15 points for Valle Catholic (15-9), which made 16-of-26 free throws while advancing to face Arcadia Valley on Saturday.
Aiden Heberlie chipped in 10 points with four second-quarter field goals, and Valle Catholic carried a 34-20 lead into halftime.
Ryker Walton netted 20 points to pace the Trojans, who outscored the Warriors 20-13 during the fourth quarter before their comeback try fell short.
Potosi (4-17) received 12 points from Malachi Peppers, while Kaleb Coffman tallied 10 and Bryce Reed posted nine more.
Hoog sank four 3-pointers, and was 11-of-16 from the line.
Arcadia Valley 58, Fredericktown 51
PARK HILLS – Arcadia Valley topped Fredericktown by single digits for the third consecutive time this season, and earned a spot in the MAAA Tournament fifth-place game.
Carter Brogan scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers prevailed 58-51 while converting 11-of-16 free throws.
Arcadia Valley (11-9) increased a 26-18 halftime advantage to 41-27. Fredericktown (9-13) reduced the margin late with a 24-17 scoring edge in the final stanza.
Andrew Tedford compiled 12 points on four shots from beyond the arc, and Daniel Horn chipped in seven. AV will meet Small-School division rival Valle Catholic on Saturday.
Grant Shankle shared game-high honors with 19 points for the Blackcats. Seth Laut finished with 13 points, and Nate Miller added 10 more.
The teams will meet again during the first round of the Class 3, District 3 tournament on Feb. 22.