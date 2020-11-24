Clearwater hits boards to roll past Bismarck

IRONTON – Clearwater head coach Zac Moore spent a full timeout admonishing his players for allowing the latest in a series of offensive rebounds to Bismarck on Monday evening.

He called for another stoppage in frustration three seconds later as the Tigers surrendered a putback of a missed free throw, and replaced all five players on the floor.

Clearwater eventually got the message before halftime, and still nearly doubled the Indians’ total output along the boards at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Sophomore post player Keegan Gracey compiled 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Tigers picked up a 67-33 victory in the consolation bracket.

Daylan Connor achieved his double-double by intermission with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Clearwater (1-1) will face Fredericktown for fifth place Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Garrett Mork scored eight points and Will Clark contributed six points plus six rebounds for Bismarck (0-2), which drew the lowest seed in the eight-team field.