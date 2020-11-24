Clearwater hits boards to roll past Bismarck

IRONTON – Clearwater head coach Zac Moore spent a full timeout admonishing his players for allowing the latest in a series of offensive rebounds to Bismarck on Monday evening.
He called for another stoppage in frustration three seconds later as the Tigers surrendered a putback of a missed free throw, and replaced all five players on the floor.
Clearwater eventually got the message before halftime, and still nearly doubled the Indians’ total output along the boards at the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
Sophomore post player Keegan Gracey compiled 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Tigers picked up a 67-33 victory in the consolation bracket.
Daylan Connor achieved his double-double by intermission with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Clearwater (1-1) will face Fredericktown for fifth place Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Garrett Mork scored eight points and Will Clark contributed six points plus six rebounds for Bismarck (0-2), which drew the lowest seed in the eight-team field.
The Indians enjoyed their best stretch of action for about five minutes after a cutting layup by Jackson Henson spotted the opposition a 24-4 margin on the first possession of the second quarter.
Ethan Dugal snapped a Bismarck 0-for-9 drought from the field with a 3-pointer after Jordan Ketcherside grabbed an offensive rebound.
Mork hit a wild transition shot through contact following a steal, and second-chance baskets by Tanner Martinez and Mork highlighted an 11-2 run.
A triple from Daven Miller and two free throws by Connor Sullivan trimmed the deficit to 35-22, but the Tigers closed the first half on an 11-2 spurt.
Brandon Mayes swung momentum with a 3-pointer, and Connor scored on three separate possessions inside to restore a 46-24 halftime advantage.
Gracey dominated the third quarter individually with 13 points as the Tigers looked for him in the paint through entry passes and transition assists.
Mayes highlighted the defensive effort with eight steals, and finished with eight points after drilling another triple to close the stanza at 64-30.
Clearwater finished 12-of-18 from the line compared to 5-of-14 by Bismarck, which greatly reduced its turnover count from a first-round blitzing against South Iron.
Sullivan notched four assists – including three on inbounds plays – for the Indians, who lost starting forward Isaiah Faulkner to a right knee injury in the first quarter.
Richy McKinney provided 10 points for the Tigers, including a pair of 3-pointers during an early 12-0 run.
