Cold shooting costs Bulldogs in district loss

LEADWOOD – West County boys basketball coach Chris LaBruyere shuffled through 10 members of his roster hoping to find a combination that would click offensively.

With the exception of an 8-0 scoring run heading into halftime, the Bulldogs faced sizable resistance on their home floor from Greenville throughout a grueling Class 3, District 3 semifinal tussle.

Reserve center Trey Porter compiled 13 points and 12 rebounds, and the second-seeded Bears knocked down timely shots over the last five minutes to secure a 54-46 victory.

Sophomore guard Easton Evans poured in 12 points, and Greenville (18-7) advanced to meet Kingston in the championship game on Thursday if weather allows.

West County (11-13) achieved its best offensive results when attacking off the dribble, and produced some hustling steals near the sidelines during the first half.

But a frustrating end to the season became imminent after the Bulldogs finished a shaky performance 2-of-17 from 3-point range and 8-of-18 from the line.

Jeb Huff snapped a 40-40 tie by draining an open 3-pointer with 4:15 remaining, and Ty Huffmaster hit a baseline floater to ignite a clinching 11-4 spurt by Greenville.

Porter used his frame to seal defenders and generate 10 points before halftime, and was a difference maker on the boards to thwart every comeback attempt by the Bulldogs.

West County cut the difference to 50-46 when senior forward Mason Simily leaped for a one-handed rebound and converted his putback try with 13 seconds left.

But the Bears sank three important free throws moments earlier after Caden Merrill was assessed a technical foul for swiping at the ball once Porter controlled a rebound and had drawn a whistle.

Simily ended his varsity finale with a team-high 12 points for the Bulldogs. Sophomore guard Garrisson Turner compiled 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Freshman Ty Harlow distributed six assists in defeat, but finished a 3-point play off a steal and quick pass by Turner for the last West County lead at 40-38.

The first quarter concluded with a flurry. Simily powered through an open crease for a go-ahead bank shot, but Owen Sherr drilled a mid-range jumper at the buzzer for a 10-10 deadlock.

Greenville created separation before intermission. Porter grabbed three successive rebounds before drawing heavy contact, and Talan McDaniel made it 23-14 with a 3-point play off broken pressure.

Merrill stemmed the momentum with a jumper, however, and Harlow bolstered West County with a rare made triple from the right wing.

Michael Simily saw limited action in the second quarter, but anticipated well for a steal before cashing in a bullet entry pass from Harlow to bring the Bulldogs within 25-24 at halftime.

Turner finished a difficult drive between three defenders in the third quarter, but a 3-pointer by Evans helped the Bears take a 36-35 edge into the fourth.

Freshman forward Levi Hale notched eight points in the second half for West County, including a basket that Turner facilitated at 43-42.

McDaniel and Huffmaster each had seven points for Greenville, which benefited by hitting 14-of-19 free throws.

