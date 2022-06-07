Cole takes shooting touch to Webster

Farmington High School graduate Hunter Cole recently signed to play Division III basketball and continue his education at Webster University, located in Webster Groves, Mo., where he plans to pursue a degree in Business. Part of a completely new starting five for the Knights last season, Cole scored a career-high 29 points during a neutral-court victory over Ste. Genevieve. Also seated is Farmington head basketball coach Garrett Callahan. Pictured standing are his mother Christy Cole and father Greg Cole.