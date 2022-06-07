 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cole takes shooting touch to Webster

  • Updated
  • 0
Cole takes shooting touch to Webster
Matt King,

Farmington High School graduate Hunter Cole recently signed to play Division III basketball and continue his education at Webster University, located in Webster Groves, Mo., where he plans to pursue a degree in Business. Part of a completely new starting five for the Knights last season, Cole scored a career-high 29 points during a neutral-court victory over Ste. Genevieve. Also seated is Farmington head basketball coach Garrett Callahan. Pictured standing are his mother Christy Cole and father Greg Cole.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News