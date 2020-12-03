Conkright provides spark for Raiders against De Soto

BONNE TERRE – The addition of senior guard Kyle Conkright is helping the North County boys basketball alleviate the effects of an injury to returning standout Karter Kekec.
Thanks to six points in a span of seven seconds from the Ellington transfer on Thursday evening, the Raiders emerged from a shooting drought on the heels of a sizzling start.
Conkright netted 17 of his game-high 26 points during the second quarter, and North County defeated De Soto 74-60 in the second phase of a four-team, round-robin event to replace the canceled Fountain City Classic.
Eric Ruess provided a strong post presence – especially along the boards – with 16 points and 14 rebounds while Clayton Crow added 13 points.
North County (2-0) followed its season-opening victory over Fox on Monday in which Conkright had 27 points, and will face Hillsboro on Friday night.
Aidan Blair paced De Soto (0-2) with 17 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, but fouled out along with 6-foot-8 center Jordan Mertens early in the fourth quarter.
Nolan Reed scored through contact from Mertens on a spin move, and Crow converted a 3-point play that ended the night for Blair at 64-46 after Ruess ripped down an offensive rebound.
The contest could have gotten out of hand following a marvelous three-minute initial stretch as the Raiders buzzed with ferocious on-ball defense and rapid side-to-side passing.
Sophomore Jobe Smith started it with a 3-pointer from straight away, and made a hustling steal that preceded an interior assist from Ruess to Crow.
Ruess converted a third chance for an 11-0 lead, but North County turned cold for the next seven minutes against a conventional 2-3 zone.
Blair saved a steal over his shoulder while racing out of bounds, and drilled consecutive triples to bring the Dragons within 12-10 as the first quarter concluded.
The Raiders soon trailed 18-13 before Conkright attacked for his first basket plus a foul. Ruess briefly tied the game by leaping to intercept a pass and dribbling end to end for a layup.
Conkright took over from there, first answering a perimeter jumper by Drake Turnbo, then making a frontcourt steal and faking out a defender to draw contact for a conventional 3-point play and 21-18 lead.
He added a mid-range jumper on quick release, and the Raiders’ restored their defensive dominance to create a few more turnovers. The host squad capped the half on a 15-2 run for a 33-23 advantage.
Conkright began the third quarter with a successful drive to the hole, then maintained his dribble while leaping a fallen De Soto player on an ensuing steal as Smith added another transition layup.
De Soto stayed within 43-34 on an outlet pass that Michael Schmitt tracked down before teammate Nick Krodinger traded threes with Raiders senior Wil Claywell at 46-37.
North County utilized its depth to stay comfortably in front. Kooper Kekec delivered a no-look diagonal bounce to Shelby Lee, and Ruess punctuated a 6-0 spurt with a putback to end the quarter.
Crow followed his own miss ahead of two separate 3-point plays after Mertens fouled out, and North County established its largest lead of 67-46 on Conkright’s fourth triple with 4:01 left.
Claywell opened the fourth with his second 3-pointer, and made five assists for the Raiders, who hope to have Karter Kekec back before Christmas.
Krodinger had 12 points and Mertens finished with 11 for De Soto.
Fox defeated Hillsboro 68-60 in overtime on Thursday night.
