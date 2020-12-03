Conkright provides spark for Raiders against De Soto

The contest could have gotten out of hand following a marvelous three-minute initial stretch as the Raiders buzzed with ferocious on-ball defense and rapid side-to-side passing.

Sophomore Jobe Smith started it with a 3-pointer from straight away, and made a hustling steal that preceded an interior assist from Ruess to Crow.

Ruess converted a third chance for an 11-0 lead, but North County turned cold for the next seven minutes against a conventional 2-3 zone.

Blair saved a steal over his shoulder while racing out of bounds, and drilled consecutive triples to bring the Dragons within 12-10 as the first quarter concluded.

The Raiders soon trailed 18-13 before Conkright attacked for his first basket plus a foul. Ruess briefly tied the game by leaping to intercept a pass and dribbling end to end for a layup.

Conkright took over from there, first answering a perimeter jumper by Drake Turnbo, then making a frontcourt steal and faking out a defender to draw contact for a conventional 3-point play and 21-18 lead.